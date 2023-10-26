Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Festive sales are going across the e-retail platforms in India. At a time like this, Amazon India is hosting Great Happiness Days sale on its platform in India. This sale is a part of the Great Indian Festival that started early this month. As a part of this sale, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards. In addition to this, the company is also offering up to 50 percent off on the purchase of window ACs.

So, if you are planning to buy a new AC for your home, now would be the right time to do so. Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of 1.5-ton window ACs on Amazon.

This LG branded 1.5-ton AC is made up of copper tubes and is a dual inverter convertible 4-in-1 cooling device. It also consists of HD filter with anti-virus protection. Additionally, it offers an auto restart and low-gas detection feature as well. This solid 5000W cooling appliance is available to you at a price of Rs 36,150 on Amazon.

This AC consist of a cooper coil and requires low maintenance as its Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures high durability and heavy-duty performance for non-stop quality cooling. Its special features include anti-dust filter, backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, sleep mode and Auto restart with memory function. This five-star product is available at a price of Rs 31,650 on Amazon.

This product is a non-inverter compressor AC which counts an annual energy consumption of 1137.94. It consists of blue fins Coils and a 100 inner grooved copper tubes for better heat exchange and high durability. It serves quality cooling even at a temperature of near over 48-degree Celsius. Its special features include clean air filter, LED display, self-diagnosis function, and strong dehumidification. It is available at a price of Rs 27,990 on Amazon.

This AC comes with an auto restart with memory function. It also comes with an anti-dust filter, sleep mode and a smart diagnosis functionality. This device is convenient to install and is available at a price of Rs 28,490 on Amazon.