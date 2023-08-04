Amazon’s Great Indian Freedom Festival sale has begun in India. There are offers on several different products across categories. Amazon is also offering discounts on home appliances including vacuum cleaners. Having said that, let’s take a look at the top deals on vacuum cleaners. The following list includes handheld, robotic, cordless, and wet-and-dry vacuum cleaners.

READ MORE Apple iPhone 14 gets a massive discount on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

READ MORE Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale announced in India

Usually priced at Rs 29,999, the Robot Vacuum 2 Pro by Xiaomi is now available at Rs 26,999. Additionally, there’s a Rs 500 coupon and up to Rs 1,500 bank discounts. The device has 3000Pa powerful suction power and comes with a Customised Room Cleaning feature. It has features like scheduling, tap and clean, virtual walls, and zone cleaning.

Buy Now

This is another robotic vacuum cleaner that’s available at a 45 percent discount. It is priced starting at Rs 24,900 in the sale and comes in multiple versions. The DEEBOT N8 vacuum cleaner covers 2000Sq. Ft area in one charge. It comes with Advanced dToF technology and OZMO mopping.

Buy Now

AGARO’s Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner is available at 43 percent off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It is priced at Rs 5,699 and also has some bank discounts. The vacuum cleaner has a 21L tank capacity and comes with a Blower function. It has a 3L of washable dust bag.

Buy Now

If you are looking for an affordable vacuum cleaner, then you should look at the AGARO Regal handheld vacuum cleaner. It is available at 24 percent off in the Amazon sale. The vacuum cleaner now costs Rs 1,599 and has 6.5kPA suction power. It comes with a multi-purpose cleaning brush and a flexible hose.

Buy Now

The Supreme Cordless Stick is one of the most affordable cordless vacuum cleaners in India. It is now available at 53 percent off priced at Rs 13,999. The 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner comes with a 400W brushless motor. It has 25 kPa suction power and 3 adjustable suction modes. There’s an adjustable head and rotary brush support. It packs a 2000mAh rechargeable battery.

Buy Now

These are some of the top vacuum cleaners that have been discounted in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale began today and will end on August 8. That said, hurry up and buy the choice of your vacuum cleaner before the end of the offer period.