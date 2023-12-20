Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories

To excel in gaming, whether casually or professionally, having an appropriate setup is crucial. You need a gaming mouse, a gaming monitor, a gaming keyboard, and other accessories like a mouse pad or headphones to win that important battle in your matches. Depending on your preferences, you can select a combination of these accessories to complete your gaming setup. If you’re searching for gaming accessories, Amazon is currently offering discounts on a variety of devices. With various payment options available, you can save even more money on these products.

Best Amazon deals on gaming accessories

Redgear has designed this mousepad specifically for professional gamers using a combination of technology and craftsmanship. The non-slip rubber base ensures that it stays in place while you play. It measures 350 mm x 250 mm x 4 mm and is compatible with all gaming mice, regardless of sensitivity settings. The mousepad offers quick response times for consistent in-game control. The Redgear MP35 gaming mousepad is currently available for Rs 119, instead of the listed price of Rs 550.

The Redgear headphones are equipped with hardware-driven virtual 7.1 surround sound that allows for accurate audio positioning. The headphones are equipped with a high-quality noise-cancelling microphone that is built-in for quick and stable communication. To ensure maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions, the headphones come with adjustable split headbands and noise-isolating memory foam ear pads. Additionally, the Redgear headset features RGB lighting. The headset is currently available for Rs 1,099, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

The Carbonado backpack has been designed to carry your gaming laptop and its accessories with ease. It has ample space to hold a 17.3-inch laptop and features a sturdy hardshell front panel for added protection. The backpack is equipped with an adjustable chest clasp, soft padded shoulder straps, and a back area with ventilation to ensure maximum comfort. It also has a built-in USB charging port to charge your smartphone. The backpack uses gill flow technology on the back panel to improve air circulation and breathability. The Carbonado Gaming Backpack is currently selling for Rs 3,239, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,490.