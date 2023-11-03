With Diwali right around the corner, shopping for new electronic products is a must. Amazon has been hosting its Great Indian Festival Sale (GIF) for some time now and its ‘Finale Days’ are going on. Having said that, there are only a few days left to grab your favorites from the wishlist.

The GIF sale offers massive discounts on all electronics including Televisions. Top TVs have just become affordable in the sale. There’s up to 60 percent off on popular TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, OnePlus, Redmi, and others.

Let’s take a look at the top deals on TVs in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

OnePlus’ 43-inch Y-series TV is available at 31 percent off on Amazon. The OnePlus Smart TV is now available at Rs 21,990. It comes with a 43-inch Full-HD display and support for HDR10+ certification. The TV has a 20W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio. OnePlus has packed in a 64-bit processor inside and paired it with OxygenPlay 2.0.

Hisense’s 43-inch 4K TV from the Bezelless Series is now available at 24,990, which is way lower than its usual selling price of Rs 29,999. The Smart TV features a 120Hz thin-bezel panel and has support for Google TV. It comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos support and has Game Mode Plus for gamers.

Samsung’s Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at Rs 28,990 in the Amazon sale. The TV comes with a 4K resolution panel having 1 billion colors. It has a 3-side bezel-less design and features a ‘Slim Fit camera’. It comes with a remote that has hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

LG’s new 4K Smart TV is available at a cheaper price in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The TV is priced at Rs 29,990 and comes with impressive features like a thin-bezel design and AI-powered processor. It boots on the Smart WebOS platform and has support for virtual surround sound 5.1.