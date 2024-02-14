If you are looking for a soundbar for your living room to pair up with your Television, Amazon has some great options to look out for. Some of the top soundbars have up to 65 percent discount. These soundbars come with highlighting features. They come with a dedicated subwoofer, an LED display, and a remote control.

We have curated some of the soundbar options you can consider under Rs 20,000 on Amazon. The products listed below are from top popular brands in the soundbar categories such as Govo, Zebronics, JBL, Philips, and Sony.

Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro is now available at Rs 8,3999 on Amazon, which is 65 percent off its listed price. It is a 5.1-channel soundbar that comes with dual-channel satellites and subwoofer. The total output is advertised to be 180W. The unit also has an LED display and comes with a remote control for volume and mode adjustments.

READ MORE Amazon Mega electronic Days sale: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 5000

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips’s TAB4219/94 soundbar is priced at Rs 9,490 on Amazon, which is a 30 percent discount. It is a 2.1-channel soundbar with rich bass support and three equalizer settings. It has 120W output and comes with connectivity options like USB, HDMI, optical, Aux, and Bluetooth.

Buy Now on Amazon

JBL’s SB241 soundbar is now available at a 33 percent discount on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 9,999 as opposed to its listed price of Rs 14,999. It is a 2.1-channel home theatre system that comes with a dedicated subwoofer offering extra bass. The soundbar has a total output of 110W with support for JBL Signature Sound and Dolby Digital.

Buy Now on Amazon

GOVO GSURROUND 970 soundbar is priced at Rs 11,999, which is 60 percent off its listed price. It is a 5.1-channel soundbar with features like Dolby Audio and five equalizer modes. The system also has a 6.5-inch subwoofer. It has an auxiliary, USB, and optical port for connectivity.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sony’s HUT-S20R soundbar is priced at Rs 17,100 on Amazon, which is 29 percent off its listed price. The soundbar has a 400W total output and a range of connectivity options. It has Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and optical connectivity. The 5.1-channel home theatre system also comprises a subwoofer for extra bass.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top deals on soundbars under Rs 20,000 on Amazon.