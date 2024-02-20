Amazon finds: Top mid-range smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and have a budget of under Rs 15,000, you have plenty of great options available. From brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung, you can get a device with a decent processor, good camera, and long battery life. The displays on these devices are usually quite large, making it easy to watch videos and browse the web. Additionally, many of these smartphones come with features like fingerprint sensors and face unlock, adding an extra layer of security to your device. Overall, there are plenty of great smartphones to choose from in this price range, and you’re sure to find one that fits your needs and budget. If you are looking for a good phone for under Rs 15,000, here are some options to consider.

Best Amazon deals on smartphones for under Rs 15,000

Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is a powerful smartphone that offers a smooth and immersive experience. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor that delivers high performance and efficiency with its 7nm process and up to 2.2GHz clock speed. The Redmi Note 10T 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dot display with a 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive sync technology that adjusts the refresh rate according to the content. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has a versatile camera system that includes a 48MP main camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is an 8MP sensor that captures clear selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has a large 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast wired charging. It is currently selling for Rs 14,449, instead of the listed price of Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a smartphone that delivers superfast 5G connectivity, enabling you to enjoy seamless streaming, gaming and browsing. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, which offers smooth performance and efficiency. The Galaxy M14 5G runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with One UI 5.0 interface. The Galaxy M14 5G also features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 13MP selfie shooter that can take clear and bright selfies. The Galaxy M14 5G has a massive 6000mAh battery that can last for a long time and support fast charging. The Galaxy M14 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and 401 PPI, which delivers vivid and sharp visuals. The Galaxy M14 5G is currently available for Rs 13,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 18,990.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G is a smartphone that combines style and performance. It features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display that delivers smooth and vivid visuals and an in-display fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone in a flash. The back cover is made of premium vegan leather that feels soft and comfortable, and the phone is only 7.98mm ultra-slim, making it easy to hold and carry. The Realme Narzo 60 5G also boasts a 64MP street photography camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G chipset, which offers powerful performance and fast connectivity. The phone also supports 33W SuperVOOC charge, which can fill up the 5000mAh massive battery in just an hour. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is currently available for Rs 14,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 19,999.