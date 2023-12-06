comscore
English | हिंदी
06 Dec, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon finds: Top instant geysers under Rs 3,500

Amazon finds: Top instant geysers under Rs 3,500

Looking for an instant geyser? Check out the top handpicked instant geysers available at a discount on Amazon.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Dec 06, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Instant Geyser
Instant Geyser

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is selling instant geysers at big discounts.
  • Havells and Crompton are some of the big brands of instant geysers.
  • We have handpicked some instant geysers that you may like.

If you want to enjoy hot water instantly in the cold season, you need a reliable instant water heater for your home. Finding the best instant water heaters in India can be challenging, but this article will guide you through the process. We have carefully selected some of the best instant water heaters available on Amazon and provided detailed information about their features and benefits. Read on to discover the ideal instant water heater for your needs.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top deals on remote controlled ceiling fans

Crompton Instabliss 

READ MORE
Bajaj Chetak Urbane electric scooter launched: Check features, price

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 3L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with four safety levels including steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and a fusible plug. It has rust free PP body along with a weldless tank design.

Crompton Instabliss is currently available for Rs 2,598.

 

Bajaj Splendora 

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 3L on capacity and supports up to 6 bar of pressure. It comes with Weldfree joint in outer metal body, fire retardant cable and neon indicator for heating. It has ABS outer body with SS tank.

Bajaj Splendora is currently available for Rs 2,899.

 

Havells Instanio

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 1L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with four safety levels including thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and heating indicator. It has rust and shock-proof Plastic outer body, Copper heating element and stainless steel inner tank of superior 304 Level grade. ​

Havells Instanio is currently available for Rs 2,698.

 

Hindware Atlantic Xceed

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 5L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with has high-grade stainless steel tank and copper heating element.

Hindware Atlantic Xceed is currently available for Rs 3,299.

 

V-Guard Zio

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 3L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with four safety levels including pressure release valve, ISI marked thermostat for cutting off the power supply when the temperature exceeds 55°c, overheating protection through disc type snap action safety device operating at 90°c and anti-siphon protection for preventing the reverse flow of water. It has robust inner tank, which is made of high-grade 304 Stainless Steel and outer body is made from high-quality engineering polymer.

V-Guard Zio is currently available for Rs 2,699.

 

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Tags

bajajCromptonHavellsInstant geysers

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language