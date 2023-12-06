Amazon finds: Top instant geysers under Rs 3,500

If you want to enjoy hot water instantly in the cold season, you need a reliable instant water heater for your home. Finding the best instant water heaters in India can be challenging, but this article will guide you through the process. We have carefully selected some of the best instant water heaters available on Amazon and provided detailed information about their features and benefits. Read on to discover the ideal instant water heater for your needs.

Crompton Instabliss

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 3L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with four safety levels including steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and a fusible plug. It has rust free PP body along with a weldless tank design.

Crompton Instabliss is currently available for Rs 2,598.

Bajaj Splendora

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 3L on capacity and supports up to 6 bar of pressure. It comes with Weldfree joint in outer metal body, fire retardant cable and neon indicator for heating. It has ABS outer body with SS tank.

Bajaj Splendora is currently available for Rs 2,899.

Havells Instanio

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 1L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with four safety levels including thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve and heating indicator. It has rust and shock-proof Plastic outer body, Copper heating element and stainless steel inner tank of superior 304 Level grade. ​

Havells Instanio is currently available for Rs 2,698.

Hindware Atlantic Xceed

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 5L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with has high-grade stainless steel tank and copper heating element.

Hindware Atlantic Xceed is currently available for Rs 3,299.

V-Guard Zio

This instant geyser consumes 3000W of power, has 3L on capacity and supports up to 6.5 bar of pressure. It comes with four safety levels including pressure release valve, ISI marked thermostat for cutting off the power supply when the temperature exceeds 55°c, overheating protection through disc type snap action safety device operating at 90°c and anti-siphon protection for preventing the reverse flow of water. It has robust inner tank, which is made of high-grade 304 Stainless Steel and outer body is made from high-quality engineering polymer.

V-Guard Zio is currently available for Rs 2,699.