In a gaming setup, a good monitor is as important as the actual gaming unit. Having a good CPU, GPU, and lots of RAM and storage is essential for gaming, however, it’s of no use if there’s no good panel to play it on. If you have built or are building a gaming PC, consider buying a gaming monitor instead of a standard monitor.

Gaming monitors have high refresh rate support, which offers smooth in-game movements and is also easier for our eyes while playing. There are also other benefits of using a gaming monitor like lower response time and better sharpness and colors. Having said that, let’s take a look at some of the top gaming monitors you can purchase under Rs 10,000.

One of the cheapest gaming and the most value-for-money gaming monitors on Amazon is the Acer Nitro QG221Q. It is priced at Rs 5,999 only, which is 40 percent off its MRP. The gaming monitor has a 21.5-inch Full-HD display with 100Hz refresh rate support. It is a VA panel that comes with 1MS VRB and 250 nits of brightness. The monitor can be wall-mounted, which is great for those who have less space in their house. It also comes with a built-in stereo speaker setup.

If you want a slightly larger screen for playing games, Zebronics’ 24.5-inch gaming monitor is a good option. It is priced at Rs 8,999 on Amazon. Instead of the usual black, this monitor has a silver-colored bezel at the bottom. It has a slim frame on all sides. The IPS panel has up to 165Hz refresh rate and features Full-HD resolution. It has 300 nits of brightness and comes with a couple of ports, including HDMI. This particular monitor also has built-in speakers.

Acer Nitro VG240YS is the most popular gaming monitor under Rs 10,000 on Amazon. It is available at Rs 9,999 and comes with a 23.8-inch screen. The screen has a Full-HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with a 0.5MS response time and supports AMD Freesync. It has 250 nits of brightness and is claimed to be flickerless. This monitor has in-built stereo speakers and is VESA mount compatible.

These are some of the top gaming monitors you can purchase under Rs 10,000 on Amazon.