17 Nov, 2023 | Friday

  • Amazon finds: Top fan room heaters under Rs 2,500 to buy in India

Looking for a fan room heater under Rs 10,000? Check out the top handpicked fan room heaters available at a discount on Amazon.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Nov 17, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Fan room heaters

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is selling fan room heaters at big discounts.
  • Bajaj and Orient are some of the big brands in fan room heaters.
  • We have handpicked fan room heaters that you may like.

As the winter season approaches, we need to get ready for the low temperatures. A room heater is a great way to create a warm and cosy atmosphere in your home. In this article, we have selected some of the best room heaters in India. These heaters will make your room snug and pleasant, offering a perfect refuge for your family from the cold winter winds. Read the whole article to find the best room heater for your home.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on Room Heaters under Rs 1500

Bajaj Majesty RX11

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on electric toasters

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). It features auto thermal shutoff and a thermal fuse to prevent overheating. It can also act as a fan in summer.

Bajaj Majesty RX11 is currently available for Rs 2,389.

 

Orpat OEH-1220

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). Its special features include safety cut-off and overheat protection.

Orpat OEH-1220 is currently available for Rs 1,175.

 

Orient Electric Areva

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). It can also act as a fan in summer.

Orient Electric Areva is currently available for Rs 1,499.

 

Khaitan Orfin

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). It features overheat protection system that automatically turns off the heater in case of overheating.

Khaitan Orfin is currently available for Rs 1,249.

 

V-Guard EFN 

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and fan speed.

V-Guard EFN is currently available for Rs 1,790.

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

