Amazon finds: Top fan room heaters under Rs 2,500 to buy in India

As the winter season approaches, we need to get ready for the low temperatures. A room heater is a great way to create a warm and cosy atmosphere in your home. In this article, we have selected some of the best room heaters in India. These heaters will make your room snug and pleasant, offering a perfect refuge for your family from the cold winter winds. Read the whole article to find the best room heater for your home.

Bajaj Majesty RX11

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). It features auto thermal shutoff and a thermal fuse to prevent overheating. It can also act as a fan in summer.

Bajaj Majesty RX11 is currently available for Rs 2,389.

Orpat OEH-1220

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). Its special features include safety cut-off and overheat protection.

Orpat OEH-1220 is currently available for Rs 1,175.

Orient Electric Areva

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). It can also act as a fan in summer.

Orient Electric Areva is currently available for Rs 1,499.

Khaitan Orfin

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and two heat settings (1000 W/ 2000 W). It features overheat protection system that automatically turns off the heater in case of overheating.

Khaitan Orfin is currently available for Rs 1,249.

V-Guard EFN

This room heater has a power rating of 2000W and comes with adjustable thermostat and fan speed.

V-Guard EFN is currently available for Rs 1,790.