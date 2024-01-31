Amazon finds: Top deals on TWS earbuds under Rs 5000

In today’s busy world, you need a good pair of Truly Wireless Earphones. TWS earphones give you many benefits that wired earphones don’t, such as more freedom and convenience without any wires, and a better appearance than their low-cost alternatives. Plus, since most smartphones don’t have a headphone jack anymore, TWS are the only way for many smartphone users to have a smooth audio experience. If you want a high-quality pair of TWS earphones with the best ANC features, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best offers on the best TWS earphones from Samsung, OnePlus and more under Rs 5,000.

READ MORE OnePlus Nord N30 SE budget phone unveiled: Check features

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

These earbuds come with 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. They have 50dB noise reduction effect and 360° spatial audio effect. These earbuds give 40 hours of battery life and provide 7 hours of music with just 10 minutes of charging. It has 40ms super low latency. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro features an IPX5 rating for water resistance and comes with dual-device connection.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is currently available for Rs 4,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Realme Buds Air 5

These earbuds come with 50dB ANC with 12.4mm mega Titanized dynamic bass boost driver. It gives upto 38 Hours Battery Life and fast-charging support that on 10 minutes of charging gives 7 hours playback time. Other features include six mic call noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos support, 45ms ultra-low latency, Google Fast Pairing and IPX5 water resistant.

Realme Buds Air 5 is currently available for Rs 3,699.

Buy Now on Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r

These earbuds come with 12.4mm driver unit and delivers up to 38 hrs of music on a single charge. It has IP55 water and sweat resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r is currently available for Rs 2,199.

Buy Now on Amazon

JBL Tune 235NC

These earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling technology with 4 mics and gives 40 (30+10) hours of playtime with Bluetooth (ANC OFF) and with ANC ON it provides playtime of 8 Hours on the earbuds and 24 Hours from the case. Other features include gesture controls, voice assistant, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 and more.

JBL Tune 235NC is currently available for Rs 4,299.

Buy Now on Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds

These earbuds come with 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and delivers up to 30 hrs of music on a single charge. It has AI Noise cancellation audio algorithm and ultra-fast charging that on 10 minutes of charging gives 5 hours of playback time. It also has IP55 dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds is currently available for 2,799.