Amazon finds: Top deals on tower speakers to check out

Tower speakers are a popular choice for those who want an immersive audio experience. They are tall, floor-standing speakers that are designed to deliver high-quality sound across a wide range of frequencies. Tower speakers can handle both high and low frequencies with ease, making them ideal for music, movies, and gaming. They are also great for large rooms as they can produce the sound that fills the entire space. Tower speakers come in a variety of sizes and styles, so there is something to suit every taste and budget. If you’re looking for a powerful, high-quality audio system, tower speakers are worth considering. If you are looking for a tower speaker to liven up your home with good sound, here are some deals on Amazon that you should check out.

Best Amazon deals on tower speakers

This tower speaker from Philips Audio offers a wide range of performance for exceptionally clear sound. It supports both optical-in and audio-in with a frequency range between 40Hz and 20kHz. The tower speaker also supports wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, as well as FM radio. You can also use a USB drive to play music on the tower speaker from Philips. It is currently available for Rs 10,248, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 13,990.

This tower speaker from TECHXEWOO comes with 8-inch woofer for heart thumping bass. The tower speaker also comes with sing along karaoke function, operable with long press of a single button. The tower speaker comes with RGB lights on top of front panel. There is a fully functional remote control that you get with the tower speaker, which features 5-band preset equaliser. The TECHXEWOO tower speaker is currently available for Rs 7,699, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 9,999.

The OBAGE tower speaker comes with support for Bluetooth, auxiliary, USB, and optical inputs. The tower speaker offers bass-heavy sound signature, which includes upper bass, mids, and highs are almost flat. Lower bass is boosted on the speaker. This tower speaker is currently selling for Rs 8,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 10,000.