Amazon finds: Top deals on Sony wireless earbuds

Sony has introduced some great offers on a variety of premium audio gadgets, which can be an excellent purchase for you, your family, or your home. These offers provide discounts on Sony’s truly wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, soundbars, and more. With a range of other offers available, it is an ideal time to buy Sony truly wireless earbuds, which come at different prices. If you are having trouble selecting the best deal, we have selected a few of all the offers listed on Amazon. Here are the deals on Sony TWS earbuds on Amazon right now.

READ MORE Sony Audio Days sale: Top deals on Amazon right now

Best Amazon deals on Sony TWS earbuds

READ MORE Amazon finds: Best deals on travel iron

The Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with support for DSEE, which restores high-frequency sounds lost in compression. The earbuds come with up to 10 hours battery life, but when used with the charging case, you get around 20 hours. The Sony WF-C500 earbuds are IPX4-rated for splash-proof functioning. They come with built-in microphones, along with an ergonomic surface design. The Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are currently available for Rs 5,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 8,990.

READ MORE Amazon Deals: Top Karaoke Mics for party

Buy Now on Amazon

These truly wireless earbuds from Sony cost a little more than the WF-C500. Sony claims the WF-C700N are the company’s lightest earbuds and include an ergonomic surface design for all-day comfort, even for small ears. The WF-C700N offer noise cancellation, powered by Noise Sensor Technology, as well as Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected to your natural surroundings. You can manage the noise cancellation mode using the Headphones Connect app. The Sony WF-C700N earbuds are currently available for Rs 7,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 12,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

The WF-1000XM5 is Sony’s flagship pair of earbuds launched earlier this year in India. These earbuds bring notable upgrades over their predecessor. Sony claims these earbuds are the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can find on the market. That is possible because of the new QN2e and V2 processor inside the Sony WF-1000XM5. These earbuds support 360-degree spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless through LDAC codec. The Sony WF-1000XM5 is claimed to offer a battery life of 36 hours without noise cancellation, while a 3-minute charge offers an hour’s of playtime. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are currently available for Rs 24,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 29,990.