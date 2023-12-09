Amazon finds: Top deals on smartwatches for under Rs 3,000

Smartwatches have become quite important over the past few years. Not only do they let you check notifications or track your health, but some of them also let you take calls without even needing to take your phone out of your pocket. If you are looking for a smartwatch for under Rs 3,000, here are some deals on Amazon right now. Amazon is currently running the Mega Electronics Days sale where it is offering big discounts on a range of electronics, such as smartwatches.

Best Amazon deals on smartwatches for under Rs 3,000

Equipped with a remarkable 1,46-inch AMOLED display and smart features such as SoS, Bluetooth calling, sleep tracking and 100+ sports modes, the newly launched Noise Endeavour Sturdy Design Smartwatch is the ultimate buy. You can buy the Noise Endeavour on Amazon.in for Rs 2,999. It also comes with Noise Health Suite, which helps you take better care of your daily health with a series of health monitoring tools – blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor, 24×7 heart rate monitor, breathing practice and female cycle tracker.

Dive into a luxurious visual experience with the unforgettable Fire-Boltt Gladiator. Equipped with a 1.96-inch HD display with a Super retina, this smartwatch also comes with features such as Google/Siri assistant, Bluetooth calling, 123 sports mode, Sp02 monitor and much more complete with a metallic finish. The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100 percent. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20 percent charge the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 minutes. You can get this on Amazon.in at Rs 1,599.

With a battery life that will last up to 7 days, 14 sports modes and 5ATM resistance to dust, sweat and splash, the boAt Xtrend is the ultimate fitness companion. Additionally, this smartwatch offers features such as in-built Alexa, 100+ watch faces, health monitoring and much more. The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HR to indicate stress levels. It also monitors your heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health. The boAt Xtend is currently available on Amazon.in for Rs 1,699.