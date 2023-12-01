comscore
  • Amazon finds: Top deals on smart televisions

Looking for a smart television with Android TV, FireTV OS, or Tizen OS on a budget? Amazon has some amazing deals for you.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Dec 01, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Amazon is currently offering discounts on smart TVs.
Story Highlights

  • Amazon is offering big discounts on a range of televisions.
  • You can find options from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus.
  • If you go for online payments, you can get more discounts.

You can easily find a smart television today. TVs typically come in a starting size of 32 inches and they come with support for Android TV mostly. But you can also find TVs with other operating systems, such as FireTV OS, Samsung’s Tizen OS, and LG’s webOS. All these platforms support all the leading apps, which means you have multiple choices if you are looking for a smart television on a budget. While most 32-inch televisions cost under Rs 20,000, those with a 43-inch 4K display might come in the sub-Rs 40,000 range. But Amazon is currently offering discounts on a range of televisions, making your purchase affordable. Here are some deals that you can check out.

Best Amazon deals on smart televisions

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F-Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

This television from Redmi comes with a 32-inch display and runs Amazon’s FireTV OS 7. That means the TV will offer you the same interface as that of the Fire TV Stick. It also means that you get access to Amazon Alexa on your television. The television comes preloaded with apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video while giving you access to more than 12,000 apps from the App Store. Its remote control supports voice commands. The Redmi F-Series TV is currently available for Rs 13,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 24,999.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

If you are looking for a sleek television with a 43-inch display, the Samsung Crystel iSmart is a good choice. It comes with a 4K Ultra-HD display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The television has 20W speakers featuring Adaptive Sound technology. Running Tizen OS, this television comes preloaded with apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube among others. The TV also supports Motion Xcelerator and Contrast Enhancer to make visuals look more appealing. The Samsung Crystal iSmart television is currently available for Rs 30,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 52,990.

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The OnePlus Smart Android LED TV comes with a 43-inch display that supports 4K Ultra-HD resolution, support for HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has three HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players, and gaming consoles. The television comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 24W Dolby Atmos speakers, and features such as OnePlus Connect, which lets you connect your OnePlus smartphone to the TV and share content. The OnePlus TV is currently available for Rs 29,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 39,999.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

