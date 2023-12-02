Amazon finds: Top deals on remote controlled ceiling fans

Remote controls are amazing devices that allow us to operate various appliances from a distance. They make our lives easier and more convenient by letting us switch on the TV, turn off the AC, and do many other things without moving from our cosy spot. Some ceiling fan brands have taken this convenience to the next level by introducing remote controls for fans.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on smart televisions

Many fan brands offer remote control fans in the market, but we have selected the 4 Best Remote Control Fans in India for you. These fans have some outstanding features that make them stand out from the rest.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Funky Xbox controllers you can buy in India

V-Guard Ecowind Neo Plus

READ MORE Amazon finds: 5 gadgets that all music lovers must have

This fan comes with 5-star energy efficiency rating with high-performance motor that delivers a maximum speed of 350 RPM. It has air delivery of 220 m³/min and comes multi-feature remote with in-built timer, and three wind modes for customised airflow. It has 1200mm sweep size.

V-Guard Ecowind Neo Plus is currently available for Rs 3,099.

buy Now on Amazon

Crompton Energion HS

This fan comes with 5-star energy efficiency rating with the high-performance motor. It comes multi-feature remote with 5-speed control. It consumes 35watt of power and produces 70db of noise.

Crompton Energion HS is currently available for Rs 3,399.

Buy Now on Amazon

Orient Electric Wendy

This fan comes with high-performance motor that delivers a maximum speed of 370RPM. It has air delivery of 230 m³/min and comes multi-feature remote. It has 1200mm sweep size, consumes 70W of power and produces 60db of noise.

Orient Electric Wendy is currently available for Rs 4,503.

Buy Now on Amazon

Usha Onio UpsilonPlus

This fan comes with 5-star energy efficiency rating with high-performance motor that delivers a maximum speed of 310RPM. It has air delivery of 230 m³/min and comes multi-feature remote with 5-speed control. It produces 60db of noise.

Usha Onio UpsilonPlus is currently available for Rs 4,901.