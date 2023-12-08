Amazon finds: Top deals on over-ear headphones

Ever since wireless earbuds became mainstream, over-ear headphones have slipped from being customers’ top choice. Over-ear headphones are mostly more expensive than earbuds, but more than that they are bulkier and less convenient. Despite all of that, some customers still are fond of over-ear headphones, while some just fancy the design. If you, too, are wishing to buy a nice pair of over-ear headphones, Amazon is running a good deal on several brands. Over and above these deals, Amazon is also offering discounts on using online payment options, such as credit cards or UPI. Here are some deals on over-ear headphones you should check out on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on over-ear headphones

The JBL TUne 710BT by Harman is one of the best-selling over-ear headphones you can find for under Rs 5,000. These headphones come with 40mm drivers that deliver JBL Signature Sound punctuated with bass. They offer a runtime of 50 hours and support quick charging, wherein a 5-minute charging can give 3 hours of battery backup. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 with support for high quality. The JBL Tune 710BT headphones also support multi-device connectivity, which allows you to connect them to two devices simultaneously. These headphones are currently selling for Rs 3,594, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 5,999.

The HAMMER Bash Max is another pair of wireless headphones that offers a premium finish at a price of under Rs 5,000. You can change tracks and control volume using the touch controls. The headphones give a runtime of 18 hours on a single charge. The Bash Max comes with support for Bluetooth v5.3 with stable connectivity of up to 10 metres. The HAMMER Bash Max headphones are currently available for Rs 2,299, instead of the listed price of Rs 8,245.

The Boult Audio Anchor headphones come with active noise cancellation, so you can concentrate on the music or podcast you are listening to. These headphones also offer a runtime of 30 hours on a single charge. Inside these headphones, there are 40mm drivers, which belt out deep and dynamic bass. There is also the gaming mode available on these headphones, allowing for low-latency uses. The Boult Audio Anchor headphones are currently selling for Rs 3,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 9,999.