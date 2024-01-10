Amazon finds: Top deals on home projectors

I recently started looking into home projectors as a way to upgrade my movie-watching experience. I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of options available on the market, from affordable models to high-end ones with advanced features. After doing some research, I found that projectors offer a lot of benefits over traditional TVs, such as a larger screen size and a more immersive viewing experience. Plus, they can be easily set up in a room without taking up too much space. Overall, I think a home projector would be a great investment for anyone who loves movies or wants to create a theatre-like experience in their own home. If you are also looking for a home projector to elevate your movie-watching experience, here are some options with good discounts on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on home projectors

WZATCO Yuva Plus Full HD Projector

This projector from WZATCO offers a resolution of 1080p natively and 4K resolution through upscaling. It has a screen brightness of 420 ANSI and 6600 Lumens, thanks to the LTPS display technology. The company claims the projector uses high high-transmission glass lens with a lamp life of up to 5,000 hours. The projector comes with two HDMI ports to connect to set-top boxes, Fire TV Stick, PCs, laptops, DVD players, and gaming consoles. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an AV port. You can also use an HDMI cable to connect your Android or iOS phones to the projector. It has inbuilt 5W cavity speakers, but you can connect it with soundbars and headphones using Bluetooth. The WZATCO Yuva Plus projector is currently available for Rs 9,690, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 17,990.

Zebronics Pixaplay 11 Portable LED Projector

This projector from Zebronics projects up to 1080p videos with support for 1500 Lumens. However, the native support is for 720p resolution using input sources such as HDMI, USB, microSD, and AV ports. The maximum protection screen size is 150 inches, along with the built-in speakers to give a full experience. The compact design of the projector makes it easy to carry around. The projector supports dual power inputs, including a DC power adapter or USB power source. The Zebronics projector is currently available for Rs 6,325, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 14,449.

EGate i9 Pro-Max Bluetooth Projector

The EGate projector uses Bluetooth to connect with an input device to offer a native resolution of 1080p for videos. The maximum screen size is 210 inches with a contrast ratio of 2000:1 and a dynamic range of 10,000:1. The projector uses the LTPS Cinemascope Wide Screen LCD with an aspect ratio of 16:9. You get two HDMI ports to connect the projector to set-top boxes, Fire TV Stick, PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles. It comes with 3W built-in harmonised frequency speakers with a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a dedicated keystone knob for perfect screen alignment. with both rear and front projection. This projector is available at the discounted price of Rs 9,690, instead of the listed price of Rs 15,990.