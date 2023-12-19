Amazon finds: Top deals on headphones, earphones for Christmas gift

Christmas is right around the corner, so you are likely to be already done with choosing gifts. But in an unlikely scenario, if you are still looking for a premium gadget that you can gift your loved ones, you can consider these earphones or headphones. Not only do these audio devices deliver the best sound experience, but they also offer several advanced features such as head-tracking and multipoint connections that you will like using. From gaming enthusiasts seeking a competitive edge to those craving premium wireless earphones, our Christmas wish list features the crème de la crème of audio devices. You can find offers on these devices right now on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on premium earphones

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the perfect wireless earphones for consumers looking for a premium audio experience. They effectively block out extraneous sounds, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music, movies, or podcasts, with two times more Active Noise Cancellation than their predecessors. You can buy the AirPods Pro 2 at Rs 18,999 currently, instead of their listed price of Rs 26,900.

You can experience premium audio quality with Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. These earbuds offer seamless connectivity and an Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation feature that adjusts to your surroundings. Plus, they have a sleek and modern design to complement your style. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are currently available for Rs 15,990, as opposed to their listed price of Rs 19,999.

The Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset is designed for PlayStation 5 gamers who want a competitive edge and rich audio. It features 360 Spatial Sound for accurate positional audio, AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone, and dedicated control buttons for easy adjustments. You can get the Sony INZONE H5 headset at Rs 14,078 currently, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 19,990.

Add JBL Tour One M2 to your Christmas list for an unparalleled audio experience. With True Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech, immerse in Hi-Res certified JBL Pro Sound. Four noise-sensing mics adapt to surroundings, minimising distractions. Control ANC modes easily with the JBL Headphones app. Gift yourself or a loved one this holiday season and enjoy the soundtrack of your life, wherever you go! Instead of the listed price of Rs 34,999, the JBL headphones are available for Rs 19,999.

The boAt Airdopes 121 v2 earbuds are a blend of style and performance. With wireless connectivity, sleek design, and comfortable fit, you can enjoy your music hassle-free. These Airdopes deliver crisp sound quality and trendy design, making them a perfect balance of style and substance. Add them to your wish list today! At the current price of Rs 1,299, the boAt Airdopes offer a big discount over the listed price of Rs 2,990.