Amazon finds: Top deals on graphic tablets under Rs 7,000

If you are a graphic designer who loves to unleash your creativity, you might want to consider getting a graphics tablet. These devices combine a drawing pad, a touchscreen, and a stylus pen that lets you create amazing artwork and graphics with ease. They also have high-quality digitizers and pens that respond to your touch and pressure. A graphics tablet is like having a computer with a drawing tablet attached to it. You can use it to add animation, design, and drawings to your projects. If you are looking for the best graphics tablets for your needs, here are some of the top-rated ones.

XP-Pen Deco01 V2

This graphic tablet has an active area of 10 x 6 inches and features type-C input design. It has 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and advanced P05 battery-free stylus does not require charging. The Deco 01 V2 is compatible with Windows 10/8/7, MacOS X 10.10 (or higher), Linux and Android 6.0 (or higher). The stylus supports 60 degrees of tilt and is also equipped with automatic line correction and intelligent anti-shake function. It has one-click toggle on stylus and 8 customisable shortcut keys on the tablet. XPPen drawing tablets are software neutral, meaning they work seamlessly with ALL commonly used design software including AdobeCC, Krita, Corel, Clip studio, Blender, and more.

XP-Pen Deco01 V2 is currently available for Rs 6,499.

Huion Inspiroy 2

This tablet comes with PenTech 3.0 and scroll wheel, 3-Set 8-press keys that can be customized. It also allows users to change the settings for different apps. Inspiroy 2 pen tablet is compatible with Mac (MacOS 10.12 or later), PC (Windows 7 or later), Linux(Ubuntu) and certain Android devices (OS version 6.0 or later). It can be used for drawing, sketching, editing images, taking notes, or signing documents. Inspiroy 2 can be used with the most creative software and many online learning applications and platforms. It is also available for left-handed users.

Huion Inspiroy 2 is currently available for Rs 6,590.

Gaomon S620

This graphic tablet has a screen size of 5.8 inches and is compatible with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, macOS 10.12 Sierra, Windows 8, Windows 7, ChromeOS 88 and Windows 10. It comes with programmable press keys and can be used for drawing, online education, teaching, designing, 3d modelling, animation, e-signature, painting, gaming drawing, online education, teaching, designing, 3d modelling, animation, e-signature, painting and gaming.

Gaomon S620 is currently available for Rs 2,299.

XP-PEN Deco Mini 7

XPPen Deco Mini7 is a medium sized graphic tablet with an active area of 7×4 inches. It comes with 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity with advanced battery-free stylus that does not require charging. Deco Mini 7 is compatible with Windows 10/8/7, MacOS X 10.10 (or higher), Linux and Android 6.0 (or higher). The stylus supports 60 degrees of tilt and is also equipped with automatic line correction and intelligent anti-shake function. It has one-click toggle on stylus and 8 shortcut keys on the tablet with customisable keys to switch from pen to eraser, zoom, copy, change brush, and more. Suitable for both left and right hand users. XPPen drawing tablets are software neutral, meaning they work seamlessly with ALL commonly used design software including AdobeCC, Krita, Corel, Clip studio, Blender, and more. XPPen graphic tablets are perfect for teaching online, note-taking, annotations, digital signatures, and more.

XP-PEN Deco Mini 7 is currently available for Rs 3,699.

Huion HS64

This graphic tablet is compatible with Linux(Ubuntu), Mac and Windows, and also supports Android 6.0 or later via an included OTG adapter to turn your phones into a digital drawing canvas. This easy-to-use pen tablet is perfect for kids and beginners for drawing, animation, photo-editing or design work in most programs including Adobe Photoshop, paint tool SAI, Illustrator, Corel Draw, Corel Painter, sketchbook, Manga Studio, Clip Studio Paint and more. It comes with digital pen PW100 features 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, 5080LPI pen resolution and virtually no lag. It is also battery-free, and pen’s side buttons help you switch between pen and eraser instantly. It has 4 customizable press keys. It also works for both left and right handed users.

Huion HS64 is currently available for Rs 2,399.