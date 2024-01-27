Amazon finds: Top deals on flip smartphones

I am highly impressed by the flip smartphones. Unlike regular foldable phones, they have a unique and innovative design that has caught my attention. With a foldable screen that can be expanded to reveal a larger display, these smartphones offer a perfect blend of compactness and functionality. The larger screen size makes it easier to enjoy multimedia content, play games, and browse the web, and the devices are backed by impressive hardware specifications, including high-quality cameras, fast processors, and long-lasting batteries. In my opinion, the Flip smartphones are an excellent choice for anyone seeking a stylish and functional device with an innovative design. If you are planning to buy a flip smartphone anytime soon, here are some options that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on flip smartphones

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

The Phantom V Flip 5G from Tecno is touted to be the most affordable flip smartphone in India. It comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display on the inside and a 1.32-inch AMOLED display on the cover. The main display features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, the Phantom V Flip 5G has a 64MP dual-camera setup. Its 4000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging technology. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is currently available for Rs 54,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 71,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G

The latest flip smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G is the first one from the company to have a big cover display. There is a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen on the phone, while the main display measures 6.7 inches. The main display uses a Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and packs a 3700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It has two 12MP cameras on the cover and a 10MP camera on the inside. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G is currently available for Rs 99,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,02,999.

Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 is also one of the best flip smartphones you can buy. It comes with a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED display on the inside and a 1.5-inch OLED display on the cover. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the cover of the smartphone, you get a 64MP dual-camera system, while for selfies, there is a 32MP camera inside a punch-hole on the main display. This phone uses a 4200mAh battery with fast charging. The Motorola Razr 40 is currently available for Rs 44,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 99,999.