Amazon finds: Top deals on electric choppers under Rs 2,000

Many of us feel intimidated by the words “one onion, finely chopped” in a recipe. Not to mention the tears that come with slicing them into even pieces, unless we are experts in the kitchen. Thankfully, technology has made our lives easier. One of the benefits of technology is an electric chopper. This is a small and convenient device that can chop from 1 to 6 cups of food at a time. It can also mince and puree ingredients. An electric chopper is much faster than manual methods, and you only need to press the top lightly to chop the food. Here are top electric choppers you can buy in India.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 40 percent off on emergency lights

Agaro Electric Chopper

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on smart plugs

This is a 400w electric chopper with copper winded motor. It can chops, minces, dices carrot, ginger, tomato, onion, garlic, chillies, herbs, fruits, bread or make bread crumbs. It comes with 500ml capacity BPA free transparent container with unbreakable plastic body. It has detachable stainless steel twin blades for chopping and dicing. The chopper comes with one touch press down button with anti-slip rubber feet.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70 percent off on chimneys

Agaro Electric Chopper is currently available for Rs 1,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

Inalsa Electric Chopper

This chopper comes with 450 Watt Motor with copper winding for multiple uses like puree, mince and chop. It has 3000 RPM with stainless steel design with high quality ABS plastic build quality. It comes with large 500ml bowl.

Inalsa Electric Chopper is currently available for Rs 1,899.

Buy Now on Amazon

Borosil Chef Delite

This is a 260w electric chopper that can chops and minces. It comes with 500ml capacity and has detachable stainless steel blades.

Borosil Chef Delite is currently available for Rs 1,599.

Buy Now on Amazon

Glen Electric Vegetable Chopper

This is a 200w electric chopper and comes with 500ml capacity container. It has detachable stainless steel twin blades for chopping and dicing. The chopper comes with one touch press down button and high quality rust resistant stainless steel blades.

Glen Electric Vegetable Chopper is currently available for Rs 1,193.

Buy Now on Amazon

Wipro Vesta Electric Chopper

Wipro Vesta Electric Chopper comes with 300Watt DC Motor with double stack SS Blade. It comes with 500ml capacity bowl to chop, mince, puree and whisk in Kitchen. It produces low noise and has PC Bowl.

Wipro Vesta Electric Chopper is currently available for Rs 1,199.