Amazon finds: Top deals on electric chimneys under Rs 15,000

Electric chimneys are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and ease of use. Unlike traditional chimneys, these units do not require any ventilation or flue, making installation a breeze. They are also much safer and cleaner than wood-burning fireplaces, as they do not emit any harmful pollutants into the air. Additionally, electric chimneys come in a variety of styles and designs, making them a versatile and stylish addition to any home. Overall, if you’re looking for an efficient and hassle-free way to enjoy the warmth and ambience of a fireplace, an electric chimney may be just what you need.

Here are a few deals on electric chimneys on Amazon that you should consider if you are looking for one.

Best Amazon deals on electric chimneys

Faber Kitchen Chimney

The kitchen chimney from Faber has a modern look and comes with a 60cm size, which is suitable for a 2-4 burner stove. It has a suction capacity of 1000 cubic metres per hour, which will be perfect for a kitchen size of more than 200 square feet. It is also functional for heavy frying and grinding. It is built in the shape of a pyramid and can be wall-mounted. The Faber kitchen chimney is available at the discounted price of Rs 6,150, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 19,900.

INALSA Enya Kitchen Chimney

This kitchen chimney from INALSA comes with a stainless steel body and a pyramid design. It is suitable for a 2-4 burner stove when mounted on the wall. The chimney offers a suction capacity of 1050 cubic metres per hour. It uses a stainless steel baffle filter and features a push-button control. The INALSA ENya Kitchen Chimney is currently available for Rs 5,349, instead of the listed price of Rs 15,900.

Glen Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Glen kitchen chimney is in the shape of a pyramid and uses a single baffle filter on an Italian motor. It is suitable for 2-4 burner gas stoves or hobs. This chimney has a suction capacity of 1000 cubic metres per hour, which makes the kitchen smoke- and fume-free in a matter of minutes. The stainless steel body remains rust-free for a long time. An LED light effectively illuminates the hob or cooktop area, as well. The Glen kitchen chimney is currently available for Rs 5,988, instead of the listed price of Rs 11,995.