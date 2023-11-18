Amazon finds: Top deals on all-in-one travel adapters

As we have become more dependent on a plethora of devices, the most common problem that we often face is the myriad of chargers, each for one device. Having multiple chargers means multiple power adapters. Let us face it, that is a big hassle. To ease these problems, there is a variety of power adapters that come with support for different cables and devices. You can use just one power adapter to charge different devices at once. Some of these power adapters come with support for fast charging, so all your devices get their juice back fast. Amazon is offering some amazing all-in-one power adapters at discounts right now.

READ MORE Amazon deals: Best savings on electric instant pots

Best deals on all-in-one travel adapters on Amazon

This power adapter from rts comes with ports for multiple devices. It accepts plugs from more than 150 countries, such as Thailand, New Zealand, Israel, Italy, Rome, France, Spain, Canada, China, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Argentina, Peru, Korea, and other parts of Asia. The adapter comes with built-in safety shutters, as well. The rts Universal Travel Adapter is currently available for Rs 587, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,999.

READ MORE Amazon Dhanteras offer: Top deals on electric foot massagers

Buy Now on Amazon

The OREI worldwide universal travel adapter accepts plugs from over 150 countries, including India, the US, and Japan. This multi-type power outlet offers a maximum power output of 2.1A. It also features advanced safety technology with technologies, such as CE, FC, and ROHS. The OREI travel adapter is currently selling for Rs 1,099, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Destinio power adapter supports over 150 countries, including Dubai, the US, and India. This adapter comes with smart fast charging with five USB ports, including USB-C and USB-A ports. These ports are compatible with all sorts of devices, such as cameras, smartphones, and smartwatches. The Destinio power adapter is presently available for Rs 2,099, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,499.