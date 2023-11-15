Amazon finds for wedding season: Wedding season is here and it’s time to look for the perfect wedding gift for your friend or your relative. While the market is full of gifting ideas right from jewelry to clothes, we have curated a list of five incredibly useful gifts that you can gift to the tech-savvy couple. Most of these gifts will cost you less than Rs 10,000 and all of them are available on Amazon India. Check list here:

This smart display costs Rs 8,499 and it is available in Black and White colour variants. It comes with an 8-inch display that is coupled with an improved 13MP camera with auto framing feature, stereo sound and Alexa support. You can watch movies and TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, make video calls to other Alexa contacts, listen to music, control smart home devices, and monitor your home remotely on your Alexa app or on other Echo Show devices.

Buy Now on Amazon

This electric coffee maker costs Rs 9,999 and it is capable of making espresso, cappuccino, latté, macchiato and ristretto within minutes. It comes with an adjustable pressure option, and it includes a special nob for steaming milk.

Buy Now on Amazon

This electric pot costs Rs 9,999 and it offers nine-in-one functionality including pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, cake, sous vide, food warmer and DIY. It comes with 15 one-touch customisable smart cooking programs for pressure cooking, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

This safe costs Rs 9,389 and it comes in a single grey colour variant. It comes with heavy-duty hardened steel body and it can be operated using a six-digit numeric password. It has an autoLock function that locks the safe after four consecutive incorrect passcode entries and it comes with a USB charging option for the times when the battery freezes.

Buy Now on Amazon

This robotic vacuum cleaner costs Rs 13,900. It comes with a 3200mAh battery that can clean up to 2.5 hours in a single charge covering an area of around 2,000 sq ft. In addition to a standard mode, it comes it comes with a Max+ Mode that increases suction power on dirt heavy floor. It supports Google Assistant and Alexa and it includes anti-collision and anti-fall sensors for moving around the home safely.