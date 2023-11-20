Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets every fitness enthusiast must have

Embarking on a fitness journey can be daunting, whether you are an experienced weightlifter or a beginner looking to start with some basic exercises. However, with the right mindset and a few essential gadgets, you can make the most of your fitness routine. To help you get started, we have compiled a list of top fitness gadgets available on Amazon, which will assist you in achieving your fitness goals.

Ultrahuman Ring

This smart ring is constructed with fighter jet grade titanium and boasts a 6-day battery life, wireless charging and water resistance up to 100 m. Its app is available in six languages including English, French, Thai, Chinese, Malay, and Indonesian. Its additional features include Sleep Index, Recovery Score, Workout tracking, Stimulant window recommender, Circadian Phase Alignment, and more.

Ultrahuman Ring is currently available for Rs 17,999.

Hoffen weighing scale

This weighing scale comes with high high-precision strain gauge sensor system with 280×280 mm tempered glass and up to 180kg capacity.

Hoffen weighing scale is currently available for Rs 649.

Meditive smart jump rope

This smartphone links to your smartphone via Bluetooth and the free SkipJoy app (available from App Store and Google Play) lets you measure the number of jumps, calories burned, time elapsed and your overall fitness progress. This steel rope is protected by PVC sheathing and can be adjusted quickly according to your height. Suitable for adults and children.

Meditive smart jump rope is currently available for Rs 1,649.

Apple Watch SE (Gen-2)

This smartwatch helps you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health and stay safe. It has special features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and more. The smartphone is available in a range of sizes and colours, with dozens of straps and water resistance up to 50 metres.

Apple Watch SE (Gen-2) is currently available for Rs 29,400.

Flexnest Flexbike exercise cycle

This smart bike is made up of Alloy Steel and has a maximum height of 76 inches. This bike is Bluetooth enabled with a 1-month complimentary membership to on-demand workouts, virtual rides and more. The smart bike has magnetic resistance mechanism with 100+ resistance levels and, belt drive system. This smart bike is battery-powered.

Flexnest Flexbike exercise cycle is currently available for Rs 31,799.