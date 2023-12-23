Whether you want to watch movies, play games, or work on your office tasks, you need a monitor that is easy to use and delivers optimal performance. Monitor screens have evolved a lot in the past few years, offering more variety in shape, size, picture quality, sound features, and more. Size is also an important factor to consider when choosing a monitor, and if you prefer something that is fairly large but does not occupy too much of your desk space, a 27 inch monitor would be ideal for you. Here are some of the best 27 inch monitors that you can buy online.

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Best gaming laptops launched this year

MSI Pro Mp272C

READ MORE Top 10 gaming laptops to buy under Rs 60,000 to buy in India

This monitor offers a 1920×1080 pixels resolution with 75 Hz refresh rate. It comes with

built in speakers and has 1500R curvature. It also has Anti-Flicker technology, less blue light mode and MSI VESA Arm MT81 which supports the VESA standard to share any information or e-learning material with family at home or in the office.

MSI Pro Mp272C is currently available for Rs 10,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

AOC 27B2H

This monitor offers 1920×1080 pixels resolution with 75 Hz refresh rate. Its special features include an anti-glare screen, 3-sided borderless, blue light filter, wall mountable, tilt adjustment and flicker-free screen. It also has VESA mount support.

AOC 27B2H is currently available for Rs 9,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips 276B1/94

This monitor offers 1920×1080 pixels resolution with 75 Hz refresh rate. Its special features include USB Type C, Power Sensor, Light Sensor, USB Hub, built in speaker, height adjustable and more.

Philips 276B1/94 is currently available for Rs 22,100.

Buy Now on Amazon

LG Ultragear QHD

This monitor has Nano IPS display with 2560×1440 pixels resolution and HDR 400. It has gaming features with 1ms latency and Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility. For connectivity, it has display port, HDMI, USB Hub and headphone out. It is height adjustable and VESA mount compatible.

LG Ultragear QHD is currently available for Rs 31,999.