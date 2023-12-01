If you are considering purchasing a new Xbox Controller, then stop right there. Don’t buy the standard Black and White colored Xbox Controller, instead have a look at some of the funky options that Microsoft officially offers. There are a number of Xbox Controllers available online and Amazon has a full range of them. Interestingly, some of these special edition models have been discounted on Amazon.

That said, to make your purchase decision quicker, we have curated the top five funky and unique-looking Xbox Controllers that you can purchase. Let’s take a look at the top options.

The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition is priced at Rs 5,899 on Amazon, which is 16 percent off its MRP. This is a unique-looking controller as it has a colorful paint job. The controller has AN ink sort-off color where the XYAB letters are colored. It also comes in a special Stellar Shift Edition box.

Microsoft’s Mineral Camo Special Editon Xbox Controller is a funky choice for Rs 6,990. If you like a camouflage design, then this is the one to go. It not only has the XYAB letters colored, but all other buttons are also themed in Blue. This particular controller also comes in a special box packaging.

Microsoft also has an Xbox Wireless Controller in full-green shade. The Xbox Wireless Controller Velocity Green is available at 21 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 5,199. The controller doesn’t have any design or shapes drawn on it, rather, it’s plane green. The joysticks are green colored, while the XYAB button and the menu pad are Black colored. The XYAB letters themselves have a green shade though.

Microsoft’s Starfield Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is available at Rs 8,499 on Amazon. As the name suggests, the controller is themed just like the Starfield game. It has a colored D-pad and outlined joysticks. The entire controller has graphics, making it look funky and premium at the same time.