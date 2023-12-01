comscore
  • Amazon finds: Funky Nintendo Controllers you can buy in India

Amazon finds: Funky Nintendo Controllers you can buy in India

Amazon India has something for everyone, even for avid gamers who want to get their hands on funky gaming consoles in the country. Check list here.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Dec 01, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch

Story Highlights

  • Amazon sells a host of gaming consoles in India.
  • The list includes Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox Series X.
  • Amazon also sells Nintendo Switch.

Amazon finds: Are you an avid gamer planning to upgrade your old gaming console or a gaming enthusiast planning to buy your first ever gaming console? If you are, we have compiled a list of funky Nintendo Switch consoles that you can buy in India. The list not only includes the conventional Nintendo Switch console in Black and White colour variants but also Nintendo Switch Lite in a host of peppy colours. Check detailed list here:

Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise

This variant of Nintendo Switch costs Rs 17,398 and it comes in Turquoise colour variant with white buttons. It has a 5.5-inch LCD touch screen display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by NVIDIA customised Tegra processor that is coupled with 32GB of storage space, stereo speakers and a 3,570 mAh battery that provides up to seven hours of runtime on charging completely for three hours.

Nintendo Switch OLED model With Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

This variant of Nintendo Switch costs Rs 29,497 and it comes with Blue and Red Joy Cons. It comes with a 7-inch OLED screen and 64GB of internal storage space It uses LAN port to play games in TV mode.

Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con – Animal Crossing New Horizons edition

This special edition variant of Nintendo Switch costs Rs 28,999 and it comes with Sky Blue and Light Green Joy Cons. It also has Animal Crossing New Horizons art at the back. The console is also decorated with images of famous game characters, such as Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con – Animal Crossing New Horizons edition

This special edition variant of Nintendo Switch Lite costs Rs 17,297 and it comes in Yellow colour variant. It comes with a 5.5-inch LCD touch screen display that is coupled with NVIDIA customised Tegra processor, 32GB of storage space, and a 3,570 mAh battery.

 

