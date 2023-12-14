Amazon finds: Best deals on travel iron

I recently purchased a travel iron for my upcoming trip and I must say, it has been a game changer. It’s compact and lightweight, making it easy to pack in my luggage without taking up too much space. Despite its small size, it heats up quickly and gets the job done just as well as a full-sized iron. Plus, it has a dual voltage feature, which comes in handy when travelling to different countries with different electrical systems. I highly recommend investing in a travel iron if you’re someone who frequently travels and likes to keep their clothes looking crisp and wrinkle-free. If you are looking for a travel iron, Amazon has some good deals on them. Here is a list of a few deals.

Best Amazon deals on travel irons

This steam iron is perfect for travel due to its light weight and foldable handle. The steam iron has a tank capacity of 80ml, so you can use water to get a creaseless iron. If you do not want to use water, this iron offers a dry ironing function, as well. The Havells iron uses a ceramic soleplate for the best results. With the help of the Steam Burst feature and adjustable temperature control, the Havells Plastic Travel Buddy steam iron is your best companion for ironing clothes on the go. This iron is currently available for Rs 1,643, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,295.

This steam and iron from INALSA can be used on all sorts of fabrics and clothes. When you press the button, you get dry iron but pressing the button will release water for steam ironing your clothes. This portable and lightweight iron for clothes is perfect for travel, vacation and outing use. With this mini steamer, you can always go out with a tidy outfit. You can put it into your suitcases and backpacks without taking up too much space. The INALSA Mini Steam Iron is currently available for Rs 1,775, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,595.

This Ozomax Sleek Travel Iron comes with a power-on indicator, a travel pouch, a foldable handle, and a temperature control knob, making it easy for you to iron clothes on the go. Its non-stick sole plate makes it smooth on clothes. This iron is currently available for Rs 715, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 795.