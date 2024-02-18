Amazon Fab TV Fest: Amazon is hosting the Fab TV Fest on the platform offering big discounts on top TVs from different brands. The sale began on February 16 and will end on February 21. If you are planning to purchase a new TV for your living room or bedroom, this is probably the best time. Amazon has a wide range of TVs in all sizes. One of the most popular screen sizes for a TV is 43-inch.

To help make your purchase more informed and convenient, we have listed some of the top deals on 43-inch TVs in this article. Let’s take a look at the deals.

Redmi’s 43-inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV is now available at a 44 percent discount. It is priced at just Rs 23,999 on Amazon. The Smart TV has a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen supporting vivid colours. It has a metal bezel-less design and a slew of features like in-built 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. It boots on FireTV OS giving access to Miracast, Airplay, and access to 12000+ apps.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 43-inch Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is now priced at Rs 30,490 on Amazon. It comes with a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display having slim bezels. The Smart TV comes with a Crystal Processor 4K processor and added features like a voice assistant, smart remote, and access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and others. It also comes with a Smart Remote with hotkeys for OTT apps.

Buy Now on Amazon

LG’s 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at Rs 28,961 on Amazon, which is 42 percent off its listed price of Rs 49,990. The Smart TV comes with a frameless screen with 4K Ultra HD screen resolution. It also has special 4K Upscaling and AI brightness features. It is powered by an A5 AI Gen 6 processor and has Game Optimizer mode. Additionally, it has virtual Surround Sound 5.1 for audio. It comes with pre-loaded apps like Netflix, YouTube and others. It also has a Smart Remote with hotkeys for OTT apps.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top deals on 43-inch Smart TVs on Amazon. It is to be noted that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change depending on the time of your purchase.