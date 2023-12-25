Amazon December Bonanza Sale: New Year is right around the corner and we are all looking forward to our 31st parties. To give New Year’s Eve a boost, a good-quality party speaker is a must. If you still don’t own a party speaker or want to get a new one, this is probably the best time to get one. Amazon is hosting the December Bonanza Sale on the platform. The sale offers up to 70 percent off on all electronics on the platform. Popular party speakers can be purchased at up to 65 percent off in the sale.

To make your purchase decision swifter and more convenient, we have listed some of the top party speakers that you can get ahead of New Year’s Eve on Amazon.

Boat PartyPal 200/208 party speaker is available at Rs 6,999 on Amazon, which is way lower than its listed price of Rs 19,990. It is a speaker with a 70W stereo output. The party speaker has multi-compatibility modes and a battery life of up to 7 hours.

Boat Partypal 390 speaker is priced at Rs 14,999 in the Amazon December Bonanza Sale, which is 57 percent off its listed price of Rs 34,990. The party speaker has 1 mic for karaoke and a 160W output. It has EQ modes and a playtime of up to 6 hours.

JBL Partybox 110 is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,777 on Amazon. The party speaker has a 160W output and LED lights. It is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playtime. The speaker also comes with built-in karaoke mode with guitar and mic input. It also acts as a power bank since it can charge other devices.