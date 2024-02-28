Amazon deals: Top printers for your home under Rs 5,000

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
If you’re looking for a printer that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of options available for under Rs 5,000. While these printers may not have all the bells and whistles of their more expensive counterparts, they can still get the job done. Some popular options in this price range include inkjet printers, which are great for printing photos and colour documents, and laser printers, which are better suited for black-and-white printing. Remember that you may need to factor in the cost of ink or toner cartridges when purchasing a printer, as these can add up over time. It’s also a good idea to read reviews and research before purchasing to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money. Here are some options you can consider if you are in the market for an affordable printer.
Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer
The Canon Pixma TS207 is a basic inkjet printer designed for home use. It offers print-only functionality with colour output, making it suitable for everyday tasks like printing documents and photos. While it lacks features like scanning, copying, Wi-Fi connectivity, and duplex printing, it boasts a compact size and affordable running costs. With a maximum print resolution of 4800×1200 dpi, it delivers sharp and vibrant prints. It connects to your computer via USB and supports various operating systems. Additionally, the printer allows for borderless printing, a handy feature for photo enthusiasts. Overall, the Canon Pixma TS207 is a simple and affordable option for basic printing needs at home. This printer is currently available for Rs 2,299, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,695.
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer
The HP DeskJet 2331 is a versatile all-in-one printer perfect for home office use. It combines printing, scanning, and copying functionalities to meet all your document needs. The printer connects easily to your computer via Hi-Speed USB 2.0 and delivers high-quality prints with HP ink cartridges. Additionally, it boasts fast printing speeds of up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour), ensuring efficient task completion. The HP DeskJet 2331 supports various paper sizes and comes with a user-friendly interface featuring buttons and LED indicators for effortless operation. To top it off, you’ll receive a one-year warranty and access to HP’s 24/7 support channels for any assistance. You can buy this printer on Amazon for the current price of Rs 3,999, against the listed price of Rs 4,791.
Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Printer
The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is a basic all-in-one inkjet printer ideal for home use. It offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities with a maximum resolution of 4800×600 dpi for photos and 600×1200 dpi for scans. While lacking mobile connectivity and features like automatic duplex printing or high-speed enlargement/reduction, it connects via USB and is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems. With a print speed of up to 8ipm (monochrome) and 4ipm (colour), it delivers budget-friendly printing with an estimated cost of Rs 7.2 per monochrome page and Rs 10.1 per colour page. It supports various paper sizes and thicknesses and comes with a set of ink cartridges included. This printer is currently available for Rs 3,599, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,875.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
