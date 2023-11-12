Amazon deals: Top phones under Rs 5,000

If the constant ringing and buzzing of your smartphone has been causing you stress, then maybe you need to reconsider your habits. You can still use your device to communicate without being online all the time. And if you are looking for a feature phone that can help you regain control of your life, don’t worry. We have selected some models that meet all your needs in terms of cost, battery life and user-friendliness. And unlike smartphones, you don’t have to keep updating the software in feature phones, which makes them more appealing. If you are interested in getting a feature phone, you can check out our recommendations here.

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G

This phone comes with 50MB of RAM and a screen size of 2.8-inch. It is powered by a 1,450mAh battery and has a 0.3MP rear camera. Its special features include dual SIM, MP3, Radio and more.

READ MORE Jio launches new prepaid plans starting at Rs 328 for cricket enthusiasts

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G is currently available for Rs 4,449.

Buy Now on Amazon

JioBharat B1 4G

This phone comes with 48MB of RAM and a screen size of 2.4-inch. It is powered by a 2,000mAh battery and has a 0.3MP rear camera. Its special features include JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioPay (UPI) and more.

JioBharat B1 4G is currently available for Rs 1,299.

Buy Now on Amazon

Nokia 106 4G

This phone comes with 32MB of RAM and a screen size of 1.77-inch. It is powered by a 1,450mAh battery and its special features include a built-in UPI payments app, wireless FM Radio and MP3 player and more.

Nokia 106 4G is currently available for Rs 2,149.

Buy Now on Amazon

Nokia 8210 4G

This phone comes with 50MB of RAM and a screen size of 2.8-inch. It is powered by a 1,450mAh battery and has a 0.3MP rear camera. Its special features include wireless FM Radio, MP3 player and more.

Nokia 8210 4G is currently available for Rs 3,749.

Buy Now on Amazon

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G

This phone comes with 50MB of RAM and a screen size of 2.8-inch. It is powered by a 1,450mAh battery and has a 0.3MP rear camera with flash. Its special features include dual SIM, dual screen, wireless FM Radio, MP3 player and more.

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G is currently available for Rs 4,449.