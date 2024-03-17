Amazon deals: Top offers on extension boards

When it comes to electronics and electrical circuits, extension boards are an essential component. Also known as power strips or extension cords, these boards allow multiple devices to be plugged into a single power outlet. They come in a variety of sizes and configurations, providing a solution for different needs. For instance, some extension boards may include surge protection to prevent damage to devices during electrical surges, while others may have USB ports to charge phones and other gadgets. Moreover, extension boards are relatively inexpensive and easy to use, making them a practical and convenient way to expand the number of available outlets in a room. Here are the top offers on extensions boards on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on extension boards

EMBOX Cube Extension Board

The EMBOX Cube Extension Board is a versatile and secure desktop power solution. It features a specially designed holder with Safety Shutter protection, offering an optimal angle for watching movies or video chatting. Equipped with a 1.5-meter cord, it includes 3 USB slots (2 Type-A and 1 Type-C) with a soft LED indicator, alongside 4 AC outlets. The integrated 0.75 mm2 3-core copper wire enhances safety and durability. For travelers, its compact size and light weight make it an ideal companion. Constructed from fire-retardant PP and PC materials, it withstands temperatures up to 750°C, minimising fire risks. This extension board is currently available for Rs 1,099 instead of the listed price of Rs 1,999.

GM 3060 E-Book 4 + 1 Power Strip

The GM 3060 E-Book 4 + 1 Power Strip stands out with its versatile international sockets featuring child safety shutters, ensuring protection for children and resistance against dust accumulation. Its 2-meter heavy-duty cord comes with a convenient nylon velcro cable tie for ease of operation and neat storage. The ergonomic design includes an LED supply indicator that clearly shows the power status. For safety, it incorporates shutdown technology with thermal overload trip to power off your system, safeguarding all connected devices during overcurrent incidents or when surge protection is disabled. This power strip is currently available for Rs 449, instead of the listed price of Rs 650.

Portronics Power Plate 10 Extension Board

The Portronics Power Plate 10 Extension Board is a versatile and efficient power management solution. It features four universal power sockets that distribute equal power to plugged-in devices rated up to 6 Amps, ensuring seamless multitasking. The board comes with a 3-meter long cord, providing ample mobility and convenience for users to maximise its utility. Prioritising safety, the Power Plate 10 incorporates voltage protection technology to safeguard against overvoltage and short-circuits, ensuring reliable circuit protection. This extension board is currently selling for Rs 399 as opposed to the listed price of Rs 699.