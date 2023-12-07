Amazon deals: Top gaming laptops for under Rs 70,000

If you love playing high-end games but do not have a PC or a laptop that can assist you in winning those online battles and matches, you should upgrade your gear right away. That is because Amazon is offering big discounts on a range of gaming laptops right now. Laptops from the likes of Asus, MSI, and HP are available for much less, giving you not only value for your money but also some high-end features that the gamer in you will appreciate. Over and above the native discounts on these gaming laptops, you also get deals when you go for online payments. If you are looking for a gaming laptop for under Rs 70,000, here are some options.

Best Amazon deals on gaming laptops for under Rs 70,000

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for Adaptive-Sync. Powered by 11th-gen Intel Core i7 with up to 4.6GHz turbo speed, the TUF Gaming F15 comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is upgradable to 32GB. There is a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD on the laptop. You get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is currently available for Rs 69,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 97,990.

The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with a turbo boost speed of up to 4.4GHz. It packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM but you can upgrade the memory up to 16GB. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 250 nits of brightness. The laptop uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM. Running Windows 11, the laptop comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop is currently selling for Rs 69,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 91,393.

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin laptop is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1180H with a turbo speed of up to 4.60GHz. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 64GB. You also get 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD on the laptop. There is a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin laptop is currently available for Rs 54,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 89,990.