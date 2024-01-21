Amazon Deals: Top gaming keyboards under Rs 2,000

Amazon Deals: If you are a gamer or want to be one, having a gaming keyboard in your collection is a must. Amazon certainly has a wide range of options when it comes to gaming keyboards. Top options come with features like RGB LED lighting, multi-media keys, and other additional features. Some of these features are also available in the budget-range keyboard options.

Having said that, we have curated some of the top gaming keyboards that are available at a discount of over 50 percent. Some popular options begin from as low as Rs 799.

Amazon Basics’ gaming keyboard is now available for Rs 799, which is 50 percent off its listed price of Rs 1,599. The keyboard has a gamer-centric design and comes with RGB lighting. It is a membrane gaming keyboard with over 12 multimedia keys.

Zebronics Transformer USB gaming keyboard is priced at Rs 899 on Amazon. The keyboard comes with a multi-color LED light and all essential keys including the Windows Lock Key. It also has multimedia keys. It has a durable body and a braided cable.

EvoFox Deathray TKL RGB gaming keyboard is available at 33 percent discount. The keyboard comes with RGB LED light wth 16 million true prism colors. The backlight also has up to 7 effects. It has silent membrane keys. The keyboard has brainded cable adding to its durability.

Ant Esports KM500w gaming keyboard is now available at a discount of 37 percent. It is priced at Rs 1,269. Interestingly, the keyboard also comes with a gaming mouse as a bundle offer. The gaming keyboard has a backlit RGB LED light. It comes with all essential keys including a dedicated number pad.

Redragon Shiva K512 gaming keyboard is available at 19 percent off. It is priced at Rs 2,109, but can be grabbed under Rs 2,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank CC cashback. It comes with all essential keys including 6 extra on-board macro keys. The keyboard also has multimedia keys and media control knob.

These are some of the top gaming keyboards you can buy on Amazon under Rs 2,000. Hurry up! The prices mentioned above are subject to change depending on the time of your purchase.