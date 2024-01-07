comscore
English | हिंदी
07 Jan, 2024 | Sunday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon deals: Top fitness bands starting at Rs 799

Amazon deals: Top fitness bands starting at Rs 799

Forget smartwatches, grab a fitness band to track your steps more accurately and conveniently.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 07, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Fitness band
Fitness band

Story Highlights

  • Amazon has a variety of fitness bands from brands like Amazfit, Redmi, and others.
  • Smart fitness bands are convenient gadgets for tracking fitness, as opposed to a smartwatch.
  • Amazon has fitness bands starting from as low as Rs 799.

Forget gimmicky smartwatches and consider fitness bands. Fitness bands are the real deal when it comes to fitness tracking, surely with some caveats. However, they are convenient and lightweight as opposed to smartwatches. While the fitness band market has contracted here since users have already made the shift to smartwatches, some makers still sell smart bands in the country.

READ MORE
Amazon deals: Top budget gaming laptops

The benefits of a smart band over a smartwatch can be the minimal weight, design, and accuracy of health and fitness tracking, depending on the device. That said, let’s take a look at some of the top fitness trackers on Amazon. Amazon has fitness bands starting from as low as Rs 799.

READ MORE
Amazon finds: Top deals on sandwich makers under Rs 2,000

Oraimo Tempo 2S Smart Band

Oraimo’s Tempo 2S smart band is available at 68 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 799. The smart band has activity and step tracking. It comes with features like 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, IP67 rating, and up to 20-day battery life.

READ MORE
Amazon Deals: Get 75 percent off on smartwatches under Rs 4,000

Huawei Band 7

Huawei Band 7 is available at Rs 4,199 on Amazon. The smart band comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and has several screen faces. It has support for 96 workout modes and several health tracking modes including heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring. The fitness band is claimed to offer up to 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

amazon dealsfitness bandsmart band

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language