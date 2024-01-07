Forget gimmicky smartwatches and consider fitness bands. Fitness bands are the real deal when it comes to fitness tracking, surely with some caveats. However, they are convenient and lightweight as opposed to smartwatches. While the fitness band market has contracted here since users have already made the shift to smartwatches, some makers still sell smart bands in the country.

The benefits of a smart band over a smartwatch can be the minimal weight, design, and accuracy of health and fitness tracking, depending on the device. That said, let’s take a look at some of the top fitness trackers on Amazon. Amazon has fitness bands starting from as low as Rs 799.

Oraimo’s Tempo 2S smart band is available at 68 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 799. The smart band has activity and step tracking. It comes with features like 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, IP67 rating, and up to 20-day battery life.

Huawei Band 7 is available at Rs 4,199 on Amazon. The smart band comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and has several screen faces. It has support for 96 workout modes and several health tracking modes including heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring. The fitness band is claimed to offer up to 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge.