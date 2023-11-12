Amazon deals: Top earbuds under Rs 5,000

Wireless earbuds are a must-have accessory for anyone who loves music, stays active or works on the go. They give you the freedom to move without wires and enjoy a seamless and immersive audio experience. No matter what you’re doing, these small devices deliver amazing sound quality without any tangled wires. In this article, we review the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring advanced technology and comfortable designs. These earbuds have everything you need, from incredible sound quality and noise-cancelling features to long battery life and ergonomic designs. So, get ready to enhance your audio journey as we explore the world of the best-selling wireless earbuds that are changing the way we listen and connect.

Realme Buds T300

These earbuds have 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver with 30dB Active Noise Cancellation and 360° Spatial Audio Effect. They can last for up to 40 hours and come with fast-charging support of 10 min charging for 7 hours of playback. They also have 50ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos support. They are also IP55 dust and water-resistant and have Bluetooth 5.3.

Realme Buds T300 are currently available for Rs 2,299.

JBL Tune 130NC

With four mics and Active Noise Cancelling technology, these earbuds let you enjoy up to 40 hours of wireless playtime (30 hours from the case and 10 hours from the earbuds) with ANC OFF. When ANC is ON, you get 8 hours from the earbuds and 24 hours from the case. You can use the JBL Headphones app to personalize your listening experience, adjust the Noise Cancellation Settings, control the gestures, and boost the bass from the Equaliser Settings. The earbuds have 6mm drivers for powerful sound. These earbuds have Ambient Aware, which allows you to hear what’s happening around you, and TalkThru, which enables you to have a conversation without taking off your earbuds. They also have speed charge, which gives you up to 2 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging, and a full charge in 2 hours. They are equipped with 10mm drivers for quality sound and are IPX4 water-resistant.

JBL Tune 130NC is currently available for Rs 3,999.

JBL Endurance Race

With a 6mm dynamic driver and a 10-hour earbud battery life plus 20 hours from the case, these earbuds are IP67-certified for dust and water resistance and can withstand being submerged up to 1m. They also feature Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology and a fast 10-minute charge that gives you an hour of playtime. JBL Endurance Race costs Rs 3,349.

Jabra Elite 3

With four microphones for crisp calls and rich bass for immersive sound, Jabra’s Elite 3 TWS earbuds have a sleek and ergonomic design that provides up to 28 hours of battery life. They also have special features such as Alexa Built-in, one-touch Spotify playback, and Google Fast Pair.

Jabra Elite 3 are currently available for Rs 4,499 on Amazon.