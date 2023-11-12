Smartphone cameras have improved a lot in the last couple of years and they will continue to excel as years pass. Interestingly, not just flagship phones offer great images or videos, but even budget devices provide decent shots. Having said that, buying a good smartphone that has a capable camera should be one of the top priorities when buying a new phone. In this article, we will help to choose a good camera phone under Rs 15,000, as that’s the basic budget one must have to get decent camera hardware.

READ MORE Amazon GIF Sale: Top deals on electric head massagers

With that note, let’s see some of the top camera phones under Rs 15,000 available on Amazon.

READ MORE Facebook, Instagram to let you buy products from Amazon

Redmi 12 is another phone that you can consider if you want a decent camera. It sports a 50MP dual camera system and an 8MP selfie snapper. It also has several camera modes in the camera app. The device features a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The device starts at Rs 11,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a triple camera setup under Rs 15,000. It features a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It can also shoot 1080p 30fps videos. Other specs of the phone include a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 6,000mAh massive battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy M14 5G is priced at Rs 12,990 and is available on Amazon.

Buy Now

Realme’s Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 50MP dual camera system. Realme also claims the phone’s camera to be backed by AI processing. On the front, it has an 8MP sensor. The rest of the specs of the phone include a 6.72-inch large display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits typical brightness. The device is powered by a Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 on Amazon.

Buy Now

These are some of the camera phones you can buy under Rs 15,000 on Amazon.