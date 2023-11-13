If you are looking for a good 5G smartphone and your budget is Rs 15,000, then there are a lot of devices available. While there weren’t many options previously, now there are plenty of options from different brands. So many options that you might get perplexed while choosing one. Amazon certainly has a good list of devices that have 5G connectivity and a solid specs sheet for the price. It also offers up to 31 percent off on top 5G smartphones. Having said that, let’s take a look at these value-for-money 5G devices.

itel P55 5G is probably the most affordable 5G smartphone available on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in Galaxy Blue and Mint Green colors. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device has a 50MP AI dual-camera system.

Redmi 12 5G is one good option to consider at Rs 11,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone sports a 6.79-inch punch-hole LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a 50MP dual camera system on the back and an 8MP selfie snapper.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G is available starting at Rs 12,999 on Amazon. It comes in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple color options. The device features a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP dual camera setup on the back. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available at 31 percent off on Amazon. It features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP triple camera system on the back and a 13MP selfie snapper on the front. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G is a new addition and it comes with a host of features including a light system on the back. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and has two color options. It sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP dual camera system on the back and a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is powered by Dimensity 6080 chipset and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.