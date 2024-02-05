Amazon deals: Top 4K Smart TVs under Rs 30,000

Amazon deals: If you are looking for a Smart TV and your budget is around Rs 30,000, then there are a wide range of options to choose from. Amazon has a variety of TVs available in different screen sizes in that price range. These TVs come with features like Dolby Vision, built-in speakers, and up to 4K resolution.

To help you make your Smart TV purchase more informed, we have curated some of the top TV options under Rs 30,000 in this article. Let’s take a look at all the options.

Redmi’s 43-inch TV with model number L43R8-FVIN is available at a 42 percent discount. It is priced at Rs 24,999 on Amazon. The Smart TV features a 43-inch display with a slim-bezel design. As the name suggests, the TV comes with a built-in Fire TV, allowing access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and others. It also has a dedicated app store and has Alexa voice assistant support.

Acer’s 43-inch Smart QLED TV is now available at Rs 27,999, which is 49 percent off the listed price. The Smart TV features a 43-inch frameless display with 4K resolution. It supports Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. It has MEMC, ECG, and HDR10+ support. It also has Google TV and Chromecast support. The device has a Google Play Store for apps and comes with apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, and others.

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 30,990 on Amazon. That’s 38 percent off its MRP. Those with select bank cards can get up to Rs 2,000 off taking the price under Rs 30,000. The Smart TV has a 43-inch 4K resolution panel. It is powered by an A5 Gen 6 AI processor. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and supports apps like Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, and others. It also comes with a smart remote featuring hotkeys.

Samsung’s 43-inch TV is available at Rs 31,990 on Amazon. Those with select bank cards can get up to a Rs 2,000 discount, taking the price down to under Rs 30,000. The TV has a 43-inch slim-bezel display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s crystal processor 4K and supports voice assistant. It supports apps like AppleTV, JioCinema, Netflix, and others. Similar to the LG TV, this one also has a smart remote with hotkeys.

These are some of the top TVs under Rs 30,000 on Amazon.