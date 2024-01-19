Amazon Deals: Top 20,000mAh power banks under Rs 2,000

Although smartphones lately come with a big battery, carrying a power bank can still be a lifesaver. Be it any smartphone, it won’t last you more than a day if you are a heavy user and some might die in the middle of the day if you play games. Getting a big power bank can be handy as they are now available at a cheaper price on Amazon. A decent size can be the 20,000mAh battery bank, it can not only charge your phone but also other gadgets multiple times.

READ MORE Amazon Sale: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G available at the lowest price

Having said that, we have curated some of the top 20,000mAh power banks at a budget of Rs 2,000. Let’s take a look at the top options.

READ MORE Amazon sale: Top phones you can get under Rs 50K

Redmi’s 20,000mAh Power Bank is a popular option and is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ product. It is available at just Rs 1,749 on Amazon. It can be purchased in Black and White color options. The power bank has 18W fast charging support and comes with 12 layers of circuit protection. It has dual output as well as input ports and features an anti-slip texture.

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Deals on smartwatches under 2K

Buy Now

Ambrane 20,000mAh Power Bank is now available at Rs 1,599 in the Amazon Sale, which is 36 percent off its listed price of Rs 2,499. The power bank has triple output ports and supports 20W fast charging. It comes with multi-layer charge protection.