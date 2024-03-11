Amazon deals: Best offers on power banks

Power banks are portable charging devices that have become a popular necessity in today’s tech-dependent world. They come in different sizes and capacities, but their main purpose is to provide power to devices on the go. Whether you’re travelling, camping, or simply on the go, a power bank can come in handy to keep your phone, tablet, or other devices charged up and ready to use. With the increasing demand for mobile devices and the need for uninterrupted power supply, power banks have become an essential accessory for many people. They are easy to use, cost-effective, and offer a convenient solution to the problem of a dying battery. Here are some top power banks on Amazon with offers on them.

Best Amazon deals on power banks

Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank

If you are looking for a power bank that can charge your devices quickly and efficiently, you might want to check out the Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank. This power bank has a 20W fast charging output that supports both PD and QC technologies, which means it can boost your battery level by 50 percent in just 30 minutes on average. It also has a 20W fast charging input via a Type-C port, so you can recharge the power bank itself in 4 to 5 hours. The power bank has a sleek and stylish design that is easy to carry and use. It is compatible with all devices that have a USB or Type C port, such as smartphones, tablets, earbuds and more. It is currently available for Rs 799, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,599.

Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000 mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank

If you need a fast and stylish power bank for your devices, look no further than Portronics’ Luxcell B 10,000mAh. This power bank can charge multiple devices at once with its dual ports, a Mach USB A (22.5W) and a Type-C PD 3.0 (20W), which deliver ultra-fast charging speeds. You can also use the Type-C port to recharge the power bank itself. The power bank is compatible with Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and other USB-A and USB-C devices. The power bank is BIS-certified and has advanced circuit protection to prevent overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. It is currently available for Rs 898, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,799.

Mi Power Bank 3i

If you are looking for a reliable and powerful power bank, you might want to check out the MI Power Bank 3i. This device has a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery that can charge your gadgets quickly and safely. It supports 18W Fast Charging and Power Delivery, so you can enjoy faster and more efficient charging. It also has a triple port output and a dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C), which means you can charge multiple devices at the same time and use any cable you have. The MI Power Bank 3i has advanced 12-layer chip protection that prevents overheating, overcharging, short circuits, and other damages. This power bank from Xiaomi is currently selling for Rs 1,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,199.