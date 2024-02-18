Planning to buy a OnePlus phone but are on a tight budget? Don’t fret as Amazon has a deal for you. One of OnePlus’ most popular smartphones dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is now available at a never-before price, making it more affordable than ever. Additionally, there are bank discounts and exchange offers available getting buyers a good value. Let’s take a look at the deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was launched at a starting price tag of Rs 19,999. However, it is now available for Rs 17,999 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s up to Rs 1,350 bank discount on select bank cards. Buyers can also opt for an exchange discount. There’s up to Rs 16,950 off on exchange depending on your device of exchange.

The device at the aforesaid price can be grabbed in two of its available colour options Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. The said pricing is for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs 19,999 without any additional offers. Add some offers to it and you are looking at a pretty solid deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G for Rs 17,999 is a bargain. It’s a recent OnePlus device and gets you features like 5G connectivity and OnePlus’ OxygenOS. Let’s take a look at its full specifications.

Specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The LCD screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The screen doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

As for the optics, it boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. It has a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video meetings.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a shared microSD card slot for additional storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. OnePlus advertises it to charge up to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired earphones and headphones.

It runs on Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1 on top. It has the following connectivity options – dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GNS suite.