Amazon Deals: Amazon is hosting its Fab Phones Fest on the platform. The sale began on February 10 and will end on February 14. As the name suggests, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale offers major discounts on top smartphones across different price ranges. This also includes OnePlus smartphones. Now, we have spotted one of the best deals on OnePlus phones in the sale. The latest OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is now available at a massive discount on Amazon, making it an affordable option for buyers. Let’s take a look at the deal.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 26,999 launch price. Additionally, there’s a Rs 1,000 coupon discount and up to Rs 2,000 bank discount. With all the offers, the final price of the phone comes down to Rs 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The device can be bought at the sale price in two of its available colour options – Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer.

At the said price, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a value-for-money deal. Especially, when we consider that the Rs 21,999 price tag is a territory of the much more affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which has a weaker specs sheet than the Nord CE 3 5G.

Specifications and features

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sports a 6.7-inch large AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The 10-bit screen has HDR10+ support and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has 120hz higher refresh rate support.

In terms of the optics, the device has a 50MP triple-rear camera system. The Sony IMX890 main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos from the rear camera.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also has a shared microSD card slot for additional storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

It has an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It has stereo speakers but lacks a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS, but is upgradable to Android 14. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GNSS suite.