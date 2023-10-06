Amazon deals: Check out best offers on geysers

Winter is coming. That means it is almost time to check if your existing heaters and geysers are working. Or maybe you are planning to buy one to make this winter warmer for you. There is a wide range of geysers if you are looking for one. They come in all sizes and different technologies, so you can easily make the choice for the perfect geyser of your choice. Amazon is selling nearly all options right now. The geyser models on Amazon are available at big discounts, but you can make the deal sweeter by going for online payments. Choosing to pay using a credit card or other payment methods like UPI will get you discounts or cashback. If you are planning to buy a geyser immediately, here are some deals.

Best deals on geyser on Amazon

This geyser comes with a 5-litre tank, which is enough for a small family. The company claims the geyser comes with four-level safety. There is a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug to ensure safety. There is an anti-rust body along with a weldless tank design in the geyser. The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is currently selling for Rs 3,699, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 7,299.

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo Vertical comes with a 15-litre tank and an adjustable temperature control. The company claims the geyser is energy efficient with its own swirl flow technology, which ensures 20 percent more hot water. The tank is PUF insulated, trapping the heat inside the tank to keep water hot for a long period. There is a polyurethane foam between the outer and inner shells of the water geyser body. There is also child safety protection that cuts off power when the temperature is marked at 50 degrees Celsius. The Bajaj New Shakti is currently selling for Rs 5,799, instead of the listed price of Rs 13,150.

The Havells Instanio Instant Geyser has a 3-litre tank and comes with a rust and shock-proof ABS outer body. The geyser has an LED indicator that changes colour depending on the hotness of the water. The inner tank uses 304-grade stainless steel. There is a copper heating element inside the geyser. The Havells Instanio Instant Geyser is currently selling at Rs 3,520, against the listed price of Rs 5,070.