Amazon deals: Bhai Dooj tech gifts under Rs 3,000

The Diwali festivities conclude with Bhai Dooj, which falls on the last day of this five-day festival. Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed on the second day of the lunar month of Kartik, which falls in October or November. On this day, sisters apply a tilak (a mark) on their brothers’ foreheads and pray for their long life and prosperity. Brothers, in turn, give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them. If you have not already bought a gift, you can consider gifting your sister a new gadget. For under Rs 3,000, you can get a pair of good wireless earbuds, a long-lasting power bank, and even a ring light that will enhance selfies. Here are some deals that you can check out on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on tech gifts for under Rs 3,000

Available in six different colours, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is one of our picks for the best tech gifts for under Rs 3,000. These earbuds not only look trendy but also come with features that your sister will appreciate. You get active noise cancellation up to 25dB, elevating the sound and calling experience. The 12.4mm driver unit inside the earbuds delivers a crisp clear and enhanced bass-quality sound experience. The OnePlus earbuds use the BassWave bass enhancement algorithm to offer deep and broad bass and come with a sound master equaliser. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are available for Rs 2,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,299, on Amazon right now.

While you can easily get a power bank for around Rs 1,000, spending a few rupees extra will get features such as fast charging. This Ambrane power bank, which uses a 27000mAh battery inside, offers 20W fast charging with triple output. That means you can charge three devices at 20W simultaneously. For input, it uses Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery technology. You get two USB-A ports and one USB-C port on the power bank. The power bank is safe to be carried on flights, as well. The Ambrane power bank is currently selling for Rs 2,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

If your sister loves taking selfies or if she is into content creation for social media platforms, a ring light will be a useful gift for her. This Digitek ring light comes with a 16-inch panel that can be controlled using a remote control. Using the remote control, you can change the colour temperature, brightness, and intensity of the light. It runs on AC power and comes with a 360-degree rotatable smartphone holder. The company claims it has no shadow apertures, thus, giving you the best photos. The Digitek Professional LED Ring Light is currently selling for Rs 2,997, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 5,995.