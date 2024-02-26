Amazon deals: Best smart TVs with Fire TV OS

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
I recently purchased a new TV with FireTV OS and I have to say, I am impressed with its features. With FireTV OS, my TV has access to a wide variety of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus Hotstar. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, and the Alexa voice control feature is a game-changer. I can simply tell my TV what I want to watch, and it will pull up the content for me. Dare I say, it is more responsive than Android TV. Additionally, the picture quality is stunning, with vibrant colours and crisp resolution. I would highly recommend a smart TV with FireTV OS to anyone in the market for a new television. Here are some options on Amazon right now.
Onida 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 55UIF1
The Onida Smart LED Fire TV comes with a 55-inch panel with 4K resolution support. Its built-in Fire TV grants access to popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and over 12,000 options on the Fire TV Appstore. You can navigate easily with the Voice Remote with Alexa, which even controls DTH set-top boxes. Mirror your smartphone screen for an immersive experience with Mira Cast. The Live tab boasts over 70 free channels, while up to 6 user profiles and data monitoring ensure a personalized experience. Powered by a 2.0GHz multicore processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage, this TV delivers smooth performance alongside stunning visuals thanks to its 178-degree wide-view display panel. The Onida Smart LED Fire TV offers a complete entertainment package for any home. It is currently selling for Rs 34,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 63,990.
Onida 43-inch Full HD Smart LED Fire TV 43FIF3
The Onida Smart LED Fire TV boasts a built-in Fire TV, granting access to a vast library of apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and over 12,000 options from the Fire TV Appstore. The OS allows you to navigate with ease using the Voice Remote with Alexa, which controls both the TV and DTH set-top box, allowing effortless switching between channels and apps. Mirror your smartphone screen with Mira Cast for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the Live tab offers over 70 free live channels, while personalisation features like user profiles and data monitoring ensure a smooth, customized experience. Powered by a capable processor, ample RAM, and internal storage, this TV delivers smooth performance alongside stunning visuals thanks to its wide-view 43-inch display panel. This model from Onida is currently available for Rs 21,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 38,990.
Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN
The Redmi Smart Fire TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its 32-inch display with HD Ready resolution (1366 x 768) and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It features smooth visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options are diverse, including dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports for connecting external devices, 2 USB ports for storage expansion, Bluetooth 5.0, and an Ethernet port for wired internet. The TV boasts a powerful 20W audio output with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD support for immersive sound. As a smart TV, it comes with Fire TV built-in, allowing access to popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. Additionally, the voice remote with Alexa provides voice control, while DTH Set-Top Box Integration and display mirroring features offer further convenience. The sleek metal bezel-less screen and Vivid Picture Engine enhance the overall viewing experience. This Redmi Fire TV is currently available for Rs 12,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 24,999.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
