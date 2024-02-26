Amazon deals: Best smart TVs with Fire TV OS

I recently purchased a new TV with FireTV OS and I have to say, I am impressed with its features. With FireTV OS, my TV has access to a wide variety of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus Hotstar. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, and the Alexa voice control feature is a game-changer. I can simply tell my TV what I want to watch, and it will pull up the content for me. Dare I say, it is more responsive than Android TV. Additionally, the picture quality is stunning, with vibrant colours and crisp resolution. I would highly recommend a smart TV with FireTV OS to anyone in the market for a new television. Here are some options on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on smart TVs with FireTV OS

Onida 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 55UIF1

The Onida Smart LED Fire TV comes with a 55-inch panel with 4K resolution support. Its built-in Fire TV grants access to popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and over 12,000 options on the Fire TV Appstore. You can navigate easily with the Voice Remote with Alexa, which even controls DTH set-top boxes. Mirror your smartphone screen for an immersive experience with Mira Cast. The Live tab boasts over 70 free channels, while up to 6 user profiles and data monitoring ensure a personalized experience. Powered by a 2.0GHz multicore processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage, this TV delivers smooth performance alongside stunning visuals thanks to its 178-degree wide-view display panel. The Onida Smart LED Fire TV offers a complete entertainment package for any home. It is currently selling for Rs 34,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 63,990.

Onida 43-inch Full HD Smart LED Fire TV 43FIF3