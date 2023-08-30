Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days sale: Top deals on air conditioners

Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days sale: If you are looking for a new electronic appliance, you might want to check out the Appliances Upgrade Days sale on Amazon India. You can get up to 55 percent off on air conditioners, TVs, washing machines, dishwashers and refrigerators. You can also save more with various bank offers. For instance, you can get up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. You can also get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions with One Card. Moreover, you can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount with Kotak Mahindra debit card and debit card EMI transactions, or a 7.5 percent instant discount with Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your appliances at a great price.

If you are planning to buy a new air conditioner, here are some top recommendations from Amazon.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18CYNZABE)

This split AC comes with an inverter compressor, which adjusts power depending on heat load. It also has convertible 5in1 modes, which you can change according to your mood and requirements. It has a capacity of 1.5 tons and an energy rating of 5 stars. The AC comes with a copper condenser coil, 3-step auto clean, copper anti-bacterial filter and coated copper tubes. Its special features include fast cooling, duration ultra, and triple protection plus.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18CYNZABE) is currently available for Rs 42,499.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (ID318YKU)

It comes with Turbo Cool, which is a pre-set mode to instantly cool the room during extreme summers and a unique 5-in-1 cooling mode to run AC at 5 different capacities as per the desired comfort. The AC can be operated using Blue Star’s Smart App and through Voice Command using Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (ID318YKU) is currently available for Rs 35,990.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 18PINV4R32-WWP)

It is a split AC with an inverter compressor and comes with 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes and operates at a cooling capacity ranging from 40 to 110 percent. It has an energy rating of four-star. It has a copper condenser coil with Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating that ensures durability and heavy-duty performance for uninterrupted powerful cooling. In addition to this, it comes with R32 refrigerant, backlit remote, anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation and anti-microbial self-clean technology. Its special features include a four-way swing, heavy-duty cooling at 52 degrees Celsius, an anti-dust filter and smart diagnosis.

Godrej 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 18PINV4R32-WWP) is currently available for Rs 34,490.

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (RS-Q19ENYE1)

It is a split AC with an inverter compressor, which adjusts power depending on heat load. It also has a convertible 6-in-1 mode, which let user increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. It comes with Ocean Black Protection, which prevents copper from rust and corrosion and increases durability. Its key features include HD Filter with anti-virus protection, ADC sensor; Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive, Ocean Black Protection, and low gas detection. Its special features include six fan speeds; high grooved copper, stabilizer-free operation within 120~290 V range, smart diagnosis system, magic display, auto clean and more.

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (RS-Q19ENYE1) is currently available for Rs 40,490.

Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star (AR24CYLZABE)

It is a Wi-Fi-enabled split AC with an inverter compressor and convertible 5in1 modes, which allows you to change cooling according to your mood and requirements. You can control the AC with voice and also from the comfort of your mobile device. Its key features include fast cooling, three-step auto clean, copper anti-bacterial filter and coated copper tubes. Its special features include AI auto cooling, welcome cooling, Durafin Ultra, Triple Protection Plus and digital inverter technology.

Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star (AR24CYLZABE) is currently available for Rs 50,999.