Auto Awards 2023: Nominations for 2-wheeler category awards revealed

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. The awards ceremony will feature some of the best picks from the auto industry of India, all coming together to discuss the future of cars, bikes, and scooters in the country. At the event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India. The spotlight, however, will be on the awards, which will be distributed for two different categories: 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. The nominations for the much-anticipated 2-wheelers category are now out. Take a look at all the sub-categories and the nominations for each:
One nomination from each category will receive the prestigious Zee Auto Award during the ceremony, which will take towards the end of this month and see individuals and companies getting rewarded for their outstanding contributions and achievements for the past year. The event will also feature two panel discussions on the following topics:
The other awards category, 4-Wheelers, has the following sub-categories:
Author Name | Shubham Verma
