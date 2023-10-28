Auto Awards 2023: Nominations for 2-wheeler category awards revealed

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. The awards ceremony will feature some of the best picks from the auto industry of India, all coming together to discuss the future of cars, bikes, and scooters in the country. At the event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India. The spotlight, however, will be on the awards, which will be distributed for two different categories: 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. The nominations for the much-anticipated 2-wheelers category are now out. Take a look at all the sub-categories and the nominations for each:

Budget Motorcycle of the Year

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Honda Shine 100

Honda SP 160

Bajaj Pulsar N150

Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year

Ultraviolette F77

Ather 450X Gen 3

Hero Vida V1

Tork Kratos R

Scooter of the Year

Hero XOOM 110

Honda Activa H-Smart

Honda Dio 125

Premium Motorcycle of the Year

KTM Duke 390

Triumph Speed 400

Harley-Davidson X440

TVS Apache RTR 310

Most Trust Brand of the Year – 2W

Honda 2-Wheelers India

Yamaha Motor India

TVS Motor Company

Hero MotoCorp

One nomination from each category will receive the prestigious Zee Auto Award during the ceremony, which will take towards the end of this month and see individuals and companies getting rewarded for their outstanding contributions and achievements for the past year. The event will also feature two panel discussions on the following topics:

How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns?

Shifting auto trends is “EV the best foot forwards?”

The other awards category, 4-Wheelers, has the following sub-categories:

4-Wheelers