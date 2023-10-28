comscore
  • Auto Awards 2023: Nominations for 2-wheeler category awards revealed

The Zee Auto Awards 2023, which is the third edition of the prestigious awards, will kick off at 6 pm on October 30 in New Delhi.

Published: Oct 28, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The nominations for the 2-wheeler category have been revealed.
  • Zee Auto Awards 2023 is kicking off on October 30.
  • There will be awards in two auto categories.
  • The nominations for one category are now out.

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. The awards ceremony will feature some of the best picks from the auto industry of India, all coming together to discuss the future of cars, bikes, and scooters in the country. At the event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India. The spotlight, however, will be on the awards, which will be distributed for two different categories: 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. The nominations for the much-anticipated 2-wheelers category are now out. Take a look at all the sub-categories and the nominations for each:

Budget Motorcycle of the Year

  • Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
  • Honda Shine 100
  • Honda SP 160
  • Bajaj Pulsar N150

Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year

  • Ultraviolette F77
  • Ather 450X Gen 3
  • Hero Vida V1
  • Tork Kratos R

Scooter of the Year

  • Hero XOOM 110
  • Honda Activa H-Smart
  • Honda Dio 125

Premium Motorcycle of the Year

  • KTM Duke 390
  • Triumph Speed 400
  • Harley-Davidson X440
  • TVS Apache RTR 310

Most Trust Brand of the Year – 2W

  • Honda 2-Wheelers India
  • Yamaha Motor India
  • TVS Motor Company
  • Hero MotoCorp

One nomination from each category will receive the prestigious Zee Auto Award during the ceremony, which will take towards the end of this month and see individuals and companies getting rewarded for their outstanding contributions and achievements for the past year. The event will also feature two panel discussions on the following topics:

  • How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns?
  • Shifting auto trends is “EV the best foot forwards?”

The other awards category, 4-Wheelers, has the following sub-categories:

4-Wheelers

  • FACELIFT OF THE YEAR (MASS MARKET)
  • DESIGN OF THE YEAR
  • DESIGN OF THE YEAR (LUXURY)
  • SUV OF THE YEAR
  • LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR
  • ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
  • LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
  • HI-TECH CAR OF THE YEAR
  • MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 4W
  • MOST PROMISING CAR OF THE YEAR
